Elliott makes it 4-1 for Liverpool v. Luton Town
Harvey Elliott rockets his effort into the back of the net to give Liverpool a comfortable 4-1 lead over Luton Town at Anfield.
Diaz drills Liverpool 3-1 in front of Luton Town
Luis Diaz's strike gives Liverpool a two-goal cushion against Luton Town in the second half at Anfield.
Gakpo puts Liverpool 2-1 in front of Luton Town
Just moments after equalizing, Liverpool go in front of Luton Town thanks to Cody Gakpo's finish to send Anfield into hysterics.
Van Dijk equalizes for Liverpool v. Luton Town
Virgil van Dijk answers the call for Liverpool as he puts the Reds back on level terms against Luton Town in the second half at Anfield.
Ogbene heads Luton Town in front of Liverpool
Chiedozie Ogbene silences Anfield as Luton Town take an early lead against Liverpool in the first half.
Chelsea showed ‘tactical edge’ v. Manchester City
Leon Osman, Leroy Rosenior, and Fara Williams take an in-depth look into how Chelsea were able to frustrate Manchester City and exploit their weaknesses defensively in Matchweek 25.
Is Nunez just as productive as Haaland?
Leon Osman, Leroy Rosenior, and Fara Williams discuss Darwin Nunez's emergence at Liverpool and hear from Josh Williams, who dives into the numbers to show how Nunez's production is similar to Erling Haaland's.
Kelleher: Klopp has ‘given me belief’ at Liverpool
Caoimhin Kelleher speaks with Pro Soccer Talk's Joe Prince-Wright to discuss his recent run in the Liverpool squad due to Alisson's injury, the Carabao Cup final, his relationship with Jurgen Klopp, and more.
Will Luton Town, Everton survive relegation?
Julia Stuart, Darren Bent, Shaun Wright-Phillips, and Julien Laurens assess the current relegation battle in the Premier League following Matchweek 25.
Manchester United ‘were wasteful’ v. Luton Town
Julia Stuart, Darren Bent, Shaun Wright-Phillips, and Julien Laurens analyze Manchester United's lackluster performance in a 2-1 win over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in Matchweek 25.
Guardiola: Toney is a ‘master player’
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recaps his side's 1-0 win over Brentford at the Etihad behind Erling Haaland's second-half winner.
Analyzing Wolves’ success under O’Neil
Leon Osman, Leroy Rosenior, and Fara Williams take a deep dive into Wolves' recent success, spearheaded by manager Gary O'Neil who only took the job a matter of days before the start of the season.