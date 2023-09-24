 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Solheim Cup - Day Three
Ciganda, teammates script selves into Solheim lore
nbc_oly_w10k_katiegrimesfinish_230715.jpg
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
BREAKING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS FINAL STAGES
American Victor Montalvo wins breaking world title, qualifies for sport’s Olympic debut

Top Clips

nbc_pl_shunew_extendedhl_v4_230924.jpg
Highlights: Newcastle United 8, Sheffield United 0
nbc_pl_lowedown_230924.jpg
Lowe Down: Chelsea have ‘a thousand problems’
nbc_pl_howeintv_230924.jpg
Howe praises players following 8-0 win over Blades

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Solheim Cup - Day Three
Ciganda, teammates script selves into Solheim lore
nbc_oly_w10k_katiegrimesfinish_230715.jpg
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
BREAKING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS FINAL STAGES
American Victor Montalvo wins breaking world title, qualifies for sport’s Olympic debut

Top Clips

nbc_pl_shunew_extendedhl_v4_230924.jpg
Highlights: Newcastle United 8, Sheffield United 0
nbc_pl_lowedown_230924.jpg
Lowe Down: Chelsea have ‘a thousand problems’
nbc_pl_howeintv_230924.jpg
Howe praises players following 8-0 win over Blades

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Heckingbottom on Blades' 8-0 loss to Newcastle

September 24, 2023 02:26 PM
Paul Heckingbottom discusses what went wrong for Sheffield United in their 8-0 loss to Newcastle United at Bramall Lane.
Up Next
nbc_pl_shunew_extendedhl_v4_230924.jpg
16:15
Highlights: Newcastle United 8, Sheffield United 0
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_230924.jpg
5:02
Lowe Down: Chelsea have ‘a thousand problems’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_howeintv_230924.jpg
2:44
Howe praises players following 8-0 win over Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tactic_230924.jpg
4:08
How Jesus perfectly executes Arsenal’s press
Now Playing
nbc_pl_eganintv_230924.jpg
1:51
Egan: Blades’ 8-0 loss is ‘embarrassing’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_230924.jpg
11:34
PL Update: Arsenal, Tottenham reignite derby
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw06allgoals_230924.jpg
14:39
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 6
Now Playing
nbc_pl_emeryintv_230924.jpg
4:22
Emery shares takeaways from Villa’s win v. Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pochintv_230924.jpg
4:14
Pochettino laments Chelsea’s loss to Aston Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_angeintv_230924.jpg
2:24
Tottenham showed ‘great character’ v. Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shunew_isakgoal_230924.jpg
1:10
Isak secures historic 8-0 win for Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sonintv_230924.jpg
2:29
Son ‘very happy’ with Tottenham’s draw v. Arsenal
Now Playing