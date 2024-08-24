 Skip navigation
Top News

AIG Women's Open - Day Three
Why this AIG Women’s Open contender is wearing a New England Patriots logo
AIG Women's Open - Day Three
Watch: Charley Hull tops 3-wood, forced to play bunker shot backward
MX 2024 Rd 11 Ironman Chase Sexton sitting pretty.jpg
Live Updates: Chase Sexton fastest in qualification for sixth time in 2024 Motocross at Ironman
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totevehl_240824.jpg
Extended HLs: Tottenham v, Everton Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_whamvcp_240824.jpg
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. West Ham MWK 2
nbc_pl_mcgoal4_240824.jpg
Haaland completes hat-trick against Ipswich Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Son's brace puts Tottenham 4-0 up v. Everton

August 24, 2024 11:39 AM
Micky van de Ven's lung-busting run sets up Heung-Min Son for his brace to give Spurs a four-goal lead over the Toffees at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Up Next
nbc_pl_totevehl_240824.jpg
10:39
Extended HLs: Tottenham v, Everton Matchweek 2
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sounfhl_240824.jpg
9:30
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Forest Matchweek 2
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whamvcp_240824.jpg
13:31
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. West Ham MWK 2
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcgoal4_240824.jpg
1:20
Haaland completes hat-trick against Ipswich Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whamgoal2_240824.jpg
1:31
Bowen fires West Ham 2-0 in front of Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fullei_iowobigoal_v2_240824.jpg
1:07
Iwobi drills Fulham 2-1 in front of Leicester City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goaltot3eve0_240824.jpg
1:05
Romero’s header gives Spurs 3-0 lead v. Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalnf1sou0_240824.jpg
1:45
Gibbs-White blasts Forest in front of Southampton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whamgoal_240824.jpg
2:24
Soucek guides West Ham ahead of Crystal Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fullei_faesgoal_240824.jpg
3:20
Faes heads Leicester City level against Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goaltot2eve0_240824.jpg
1:18
Son pickpockets Pickford to double Spurs’ lead
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fullei_rowegoal_240824.jpg
1:10
Smith Rowe gives Fulham lead v. Leicester City
Now Playing