Watch Now
High-flying Arsenal, Spurs set for massive derby
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola preview a titanic rivalry clash at the Emirates, as Arsenal and Tottenham battle for north London bragging rights and look to keep their unbeaten starts alive.
Up Next
Man Utd suddenly in must-win territory v. Burnley
Man Utd suddenly in must-win territory v. Burnley
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards dig into another brewing crisis at Manchester United as they try to bounce back from three losses in four in all competitions when they visit Burnley this weekend.
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 6
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 6
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 6 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Brighton’s domination of Man Utd was no surprise
Brighton's domination of Man Utd was no surprise
Matt Holland and Fara Williams dive into the tactics that set up Brighton to march into Old Trafford and dismantle Manchester United again in a 3-1 triumph.
Reinvented Salah inspires Liverpool comeback
Reinvented Salah inspires Liverpool comeback
Matt Holland, Fara Williams and Leroy Rosenior break down Mohamed Salah's retooled creative role for Liverpool and how his deeper position was the key to the Reds' come-from-behind win against Wolves.
Analyzing Doku’s dazzling impact on Man City
Analyzing Doku's dazzling impact on Man City
Matt Holland, Fara Williams and Leroy Rosenior unpack Jeremy Doku's skillset and how the precocious winger made his presence felt in Manchester City's 3-1 win over West Ham.
Top goals, skills and saves: Matchweek 5 (2023-24)
Top goals, skills and saves: Matchweek 5 (2023-24)
Enjoy the best goals, saves and most eye-catching bits of skill from Matchweek 5 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 5
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 5
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 5 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
PL Update: Forest battles to draw against Burnley
PL Update: Forest battles to draw against Burnley
Paul Burmeister, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe relive Nottingham Forest's draw against Burnley and share their key takeaways from the fixture.
Hudson-Odoi reflects on Nottingham Forest debut
Hudson-Odoi reflects on Nottingham Forest debut
Callum Hudson-Odoi speaks to the media following his debut for Nottingham Forest, which he marked with a magnificent goal to earn a draw against Burnley.
Highlights: Nottingham Forest 1, Burnley 1
Highlights: Nottingham Forest 1, Burnley 1
Burnley drew first blood in the first half, but a spectacular goal from Callum Hudson-Odoi on his debut salvaged a point for Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
Mustoe: Forest ‘disappointing’ in Burnley draw
Mustoe: Forest 'disappointing' in Burnley draw
Paul Burmeister, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe recap Nottingham Forest's draw with Burnley at home, and debate over how Forest's struggles going forward.