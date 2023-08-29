Watch Now
How can Man United solve woes amid 'toxicity'?
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Izzy Christiansen and Darren Lewis discuss why Manchester United seem to struggle mentally every week and what lies at the root of the rot at Old Trafford.
Wright: ‘This is the time’ for Arteta to tinker
Ian Wright explains to Kelly Cates, Izzy Christiansen and Darren Lewis why he thinks Mikel Arteta is right to tinker with his Arsenal squad amid the Gunners' slightly sputtering start to the season.
PL RAW: 10-man Liverpool mount incredible comeback
Relive one of the early game-of-the-season contenders, when Liverpool visited Newcastle for a frantic showdown on Tyneside.
Top goals, skills and saves: Matchweek 3 (2023-24)
Enjoy the best goals, saves and most eye-catching bits of skill from Matchweek 3 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Takeaways, controversy from Liverpool’s comeback
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle debate whether Trent Alexander-Arnold should've received an early red card in Liverpool's fightback win against Newcastle, Mohamed Salah's reported imminent departure from Anfield and more.
Is Arteta messing with Arsenal’s winning formula?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe examine Arsenal's struggles to start the season, and wonder if Mikel Arteta is tinkering too much with his lineups and tactics.
Postecoglou ‘totally changed the outlook’ at Spurs
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Tottenham's 2-0 win over Bournemouth over the weekend and explain how Ange Postecoglou's tactics have elevated Spurs' level of play.
Sterling showing maturity, growth at Chelsea
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe look back on Chelsea's 3-0 win against Luton Town and explain why they both appreciate Raheem Sterling's growth as a footballer on and off the pitch.
Man United show composure to avoid near disaster
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle share their takeaways from Manchester United's thrilling two-goal rally against Nottingham Forest.
Earle: Rodri is Manchester City’s ‘Superman’
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their major takeaways from Manchester City's 2-1 win over Sheffield United over the weekend.
Cash steps up for Aston Villa in win over Burnley
Robbie Mustoe explains why Matty Cash is his underappreciated performer of the week following his two-goal performance over the weekend in Aston Villa's 3-1 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.
Earle: Moyes deserves a ‘bit more love’
Robbie Earle explains why West Ham United manager David Moyes is his underappreciated performer of the week following West Ham United's impressive 3-1 win over Brighton.