Top News

NHL: Washington Capitals at Chicago Blackhawks
Alex Ovechkin is scoring and helping teammates and Washington Capitals are off to hot start
Trey McNutt.png
Defensive Back Trey McNutt Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Dillon Curtis.png
Kicker Dillon Curtis Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_mahomestalk_241105.jpg
How ‘back’ is Mahomes in fantasy?
nbc_roto_btebimtnf_241105.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: BAL-CIN in NFL Week 10
nbc_rfs_cowboysprob_241105.jpg
Cowboys are in ‘crisis mode’ after Prescott injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NHL: Washington Capitals at Chicago Blackhawks
Alex Ovechkin is scoring and helping teammates and Washington Capitals are off to hot start
Trey McNutt.png
Defensive Back Trey McNutt Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Dillon Curtis.png
Kicker Dillon Curtis Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_mahomestalk_241105.jpg
How ‘back’ is Mahomes in fantasy?
nbc_roto_btebimtnf_241105.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: BAL-CIN in NFL Week 10
nbc_rfs_cowboysprob_241105.jpg
Cowboys are in ‘crisis mode’ after Prescott injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

How Tottenham became the PL's most prolific team

November 5, 2024 01:40 PM
Matt Holland, Leroy Rosenior, and Tim Sherwood analyze Tottenham's impressive 4-1 victory over Aston Villa and discuss how Spurs have become such a high-scoring squad under Ange Postecoglou.
nbc_pl_2robbies_liverpool_241105.jpg
10:52
Liverpool ‘get the job done’ v. Brighton to go top
nbc_pl_2robbies_tottenham_241105.jpg
7:54
Tottenham flip the script on Aston Villa
nbc_pl_2robbies_bournemouth_241105.jpg
6:48
Bournemouth show Man City’s vulnerabilities
nbc_pl_2robbies_manu_241105.jpg
19:02
Man United played with ‘freedom’ against Chelsea
nbc_pl_2robbies_aresenal_241105.jpg
8:55
Newcastle were ‘spectacular’ against Arsenal
nbc_pl_netbursters10_241105.jpg
25:53
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_kwpartb_241105.jpg
17:24
Arsenal’s lack of intensity evident v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_kwparta_241105.jpg
22:51
Will van Nistelrooy stay when Amorim takes over?
nbc_pl_genxgmanchester_241105.jpg
18:41
What can Man United fans expect from Amorim?
nbc_pl_genxgarsenal_241105.jpg
9:01
Arsenal’s scoring struggles continue on the road
nbc_pl_bestsavesmw10_241105.jpg
3:26
Top Premier League saves from Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_silvaintv_v2_241104.jpg
5:10
Silva: Fulham ‘deserved three points’ v. Brentford
