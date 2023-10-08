Watch Now
Howe describes 'frustrating' draw against West Ham
Eddie Howe speaks to the media following Newcastle United's 2-2 draw against West Ham United at London Stadium.
Moyes: West Ham gain ‘great point’ v. Newcastle
David Moyes shares his thoughts on West Ham United's hard-fought draw against Newcastle United at London Stadium.
Guardiola details what went wrong v. Arsenal
Pep Guardiola shares his main takeaways from Manchester City's 1-0 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates.
Martinelli describes Arsenal’s win over Man City
Gabriel Martinelli joins the desk following his Man of the Match performance in Arsenal's 1-0 victory over Manchester City at the Emirates.
Assessing PL title contenders after Matchweek 8
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe debate over which teams are leading the Premier League title chase following Arsenal's win over Manchester City.
Arsenal gain ‘psychological’ advantage over City
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe share their key takeaways from Arsenal's huge victory over Manchester City at the Emirates.
Extended Highlights: Arsenal 1, Manchester City 0
Mikel Arteta finally picks up a Premier League win over his mentor, Pep Guardiola, as Gabriel Martinelli's late heroics give Arsenal three crucial points in a 1-0 win over Manchester City.
Martinelli gives Arsenal late lead v. Man City
Mikel Arteta's halftime substitution pays off in a big way as Gabriel Martinelli rockets Arsenal in front 1-0 over Manchester City at the Emirates.
Extended Highlights: Wolves 1, Aston Villa 1
Wolves manage to salvage a draw against Aston Villa despite going down to 10 men in stoppage time in a back-and-forth affair at the Molineux.
Lemina sent off for second yellow card v. Villa
Wolves go down to 10 men after Mario Lemina picks up his second yellow card in stoppage time against Aston Villa at the Molineux.
Extended Highlights: Brighton 2, Liverpool 2
Liverpool battled back from an early deficit to take a lead late into the second half, but Lewis Dunk's heroics were enough to save a point for Brighton at the Amex.
West Ham, Newcastle put on a show in 2-2 draw
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts following West Ham United's 2-2 draw with Newcastle United at London Stadium.