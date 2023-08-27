Watch Now
Howe recaps 'unlucky' Newcastle loss to Liverpool
Eddie Howe describes the emotions of Newcastle's disappointing 2-1 loss to 10-men Liverpool at St. James' Park.
How Postecoglou unlocked Tottenham’s offense
How Postecoglou unlocked Tottenham's offense
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle hit the tactics board to give an in-depth breakdown of "Ange Ball," Tottenham's new style of play under manager Ange Postecoglou.
Lowe: PL might be ‘a walk in the park’ for City
Lowe: PL might be 'a walk in the park' for City
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Robbie Mustoe's biggest questions from Matchweek 3, including Mikel Arteta's tactics and Manchester City's title hopes.
Klopp reacts to Reds’ comeback win v. Newcastle
Klopp reacts to Reds' comeback win v. Newcastle
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shares his main takeaways from his side's unbelievable 2-1 comeback win against Newcastle United at St. James' Park.
PL Update: Liverpool pull off incredible comeback
PL Update: Liverpool pull off incredible comeback
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap Sunday's slate of action in the Premier League, starting with Liverpool's comeback against Newcastle and ending with Aston Villa's win over Burnley.
Nunez rescues Liverpool to complete comeback
Nunez rescues Liverpool to complete comeback
Darwin Nunez scores his second goal since coming on and secures three points for 10-men Liverpool in an unbelievable comeback against Newcastle United.
Nunez lifts Liverpool to comeback win v. Newcastle
Nunez lifts Liverpool to comeback win v. Newcastle
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe try to make sense of 10-men Liverpool's shocking comeback victory over Newcastle United at St. James' Park.
Highlights: Liverpool 2, Newcastle United 1
Highlights: Liverpool 2, Newcastle United 1
Relive Darwin Nunez's heroics as he comes off the bench late to rescue 10-men Liverpool in an unforgettable 2-1 comeback win against Newcastle United.
Emery thinks Villa took a step forward v. Burnley
Emery thinks Villa took a step forward v. Burnley
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery praises Matty Cash's performance and explains why he thinks his side took a step forward with a 3-1 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.
Kompany: Burnley ‘showed a lot of fight’ v. Villa
Kompany: Burnley 'showed a lot of fight' v. Villa
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany explains what went wrong for his side against Aston Villa in a 3-1 loss at Turf Moor.
Nunez’s vicious strike equalizes for Liverpool
Nunez's vicious strike equalizes for Liverpool
Darwin Nunez makes the most of his opportunity off the bench to power his shot past Nick Pope to tie things up at 1-1 against Newcastle.
Rodri praises Sheffield United’s defense v. City
Rodri praises Sheffield United's defense v. City
Rodri answers questions from the media following Manchester City's 2-1 win over Sheffield United.