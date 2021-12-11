Watch Now
Instant reactions after Man United edge Norwich
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps share their thoughts on Manchester United's narrow win away from home against Norwich City.
Stones details his evolution under Guardiola
John Stones joins Leon Osman to discuss his unique role at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, the beginning of his career at Everton and Barnsley, and the lessons he's learned as his career progresses.
Chelsea 'were brave' tactically against Man City
Leon Osman and Fara Williams take an in-depth look at Mauricio Pochettino's tactics that had a lot of success for Chelsea against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 12.
Is Manchester City 'more vulnerable' this season?
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Rachel Corsie, and Darren Lewis debate over Manchester City's chances to repeat as Premier League champions following their 4-4 draw against Chelsea in Matchweek 12.
Wright: Tottenham were 'very negative' v. Wolves
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Rachel Corsie, and Darren Lewis analyze Wolves' stunning comeback victory against Tottenham in Matchweek 12.
Warnock: Man United play with a 'lack of belief'
Robbie Earle and Stephen Warnock share their major takeaways from Manchester United's less-than-convincing 1-0 win over Luton Town in Matchweek 12.
Questions remain for Liverpool as title contenders
Robbie Earle and Stephen Warnock break down Liverpool's 3-0 win over Brentford and debate over the Reds' status as title contenders this season.
How will Tottenham rebound after loss to Wolves?
Robbie Earle and Stephen Warnock recap Wolves' stunning victory against Tottenham, and assess the state of Spurs following a difficult week where they lost twice in a week while suffering major injuries and suspensions.
Earle: Pochettino, Chelsea in a 'two-year process'
Robbie Earle and Stephen Warnock analyze Chelsea and Manchester City's 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge, and share their key takeaways from the match.
Top goals, skills & saves: Matchweek 12 (2023-24)
Enjoy the best goals, saves and most eye-catching bits of skill from Matchweek 12 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Sanchez believes Chelsea can qualify for CL
Following Chelsea's instant-classic 4-4 draw against Manchester City, goalkeeper Robert Sanchez shared his thoughts on the result and what the Blues can achieve this season.