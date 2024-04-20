 Skip navigation
Top News

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns, and Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Playoff Best Bets for April 20: Nuggets vs Lakers, Timberwolves vs Suns, Cavs vs Magic
Oklahoma City Thunder v New York Knicks
NBA First-Round Playoff Series Best Bets: Nuggets vs Lakers and Knicks vs 76ers
World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Ten"World Athletics Championships Oregon22"
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for eighth time

Top Clips

oly_atw1500_xiamen_v2_240420.jpg
Tsegay runs third-fastest women’s 1500m in history
oly_atm100m_xiamen_240420.jpg
Coleman holds off teammate Kerley in the 100m
oly_atmpv_duplantiswr_240420.jpg
Duplantis breaks pole vault world record

Watch Now

Is Premier League a victim of its own success?

April 20, 2024 09:45 AM
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss the latest results for Premier League clubs in the Champions League and Europa League, questioning if the "intensity" of the PL hurts teams in European play.
Up Next
nbc_pst_fulliv_240418.jpg
8:12
Liverpool need to play ‘free’ against Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pst_facup_240418.jpg
11:29
How important is the FA Cup for Chelsea, Man Utd?
Now Playing
nbc_pst_wolars_240418.jpg
7:14
How vulnerable is Arsenal ahead of Wolves fixture?
Now Playing
nbc_pst_uclarsenalexit_240418.jpg
10:58
Arsenal showed their inexperience v. Bayern Munich
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxg_partc_240416.jpg
10:06
Newcastle were ‘electrifying’ against Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxg_partb_240416.jpg
15:12
Palace’s bravery the difference in win v. Reds
Now Playing
nbc_pl_knwpartb_240416.jpg
12:37
Liverpool were ‘defensively frail’ and ‘wasteful’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_knwparta_240416.jpg
10:55
Wright: Arsenal ‘unrecognizable’ in loss to Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxg_parta_240416.jpg
18:02
Villa’s tactics ‘absolutely spot on’ v. Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_palmereverytouchveve_240416.jpg
10:48
Every touch: Palmer makes history against Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesmancity_240416.jpg
8:09
Man City’s ‘drive’ separates them in title race
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesliverpool_240416.jpg
12:14
Liverpool played ‘a shocker’ in loss to Palace
Now Playing