Is Premier League a victim of its own success?
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss the latest results for Premier League clubs in the Champions League and Europa League, questioning if the "intensity" of the PL hurts teams in European play.
Liverpool need to play ‘free’ against Fulham
Joe Prince-Wright and Nick Mendola preview Liverpool's Matchweek 34 fixture against Fulham, where the Reds will look to rebound from their loss to Crystal Palace last weekend and keep their title hopes alive.
How important is the FA Cup for Chelsea, Man Utd?
Joe Prince-Wright and Nick Mendola preview this weekend's FA Cup semi finals between Manchester City v. Chelsea, and Coventry City v. Manchester United and discuss how important this trophy is for Erik ten Hag.
How vulnerable is Arsenal ahead of Wolves fixture?
Joe Prince-Wright and Nick Mendola preview Arsenal's suddenly make-or-break showdown against Wolves in Matchweek 34, where the Gunners' season is now on the line following their Champions League exit to Bayern Munich.
Arsenal showed their inexperience v. Bayern Munich
Joe Prince-Wright and Nick Mendola analyze Arsenal's loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League and discuss the potential fallout from the loss.
Newcastle were ‘electrifying’ against Tottenham
Matt Holland, Tim Sherwood, and Leroy Rosenior have an in-depth conversation about Newcastle's tactical approach to upending Tottenham at St. James' Park.
Palace’s bravery the difference in win v. Reds
Matt Holland, Tim Sherwood, and Leroy Rosenior analyze Crystal Palace's impressive 1-0 win against Liverpool at Anfield in Matchweek 33.
Liverpool were ‘defensively frail’ and ‘wasteful’
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Owen Hargreaves, and Flo Lloyd-Hughes analyze Liverpool's lackluster performance against Crystal Palace in a 1-0 loss at Anfield in Matchweek 33.
Wright: Arsenal ‘unrecognizable’ in loss to Villa
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Owen Hargreaves, and Flo Lloyd-Hughes react to Arsenal's shock 2-0 loss to Aston Villa at the Emirates.
Villa’s tactics ‘absolutely spot on’ v. Arsenal
Matt Holland and Tim Sherwood break down how Unai Emery set up Aston Villa to stifle Arsenal in a 2-0 win at the Emirates in Matchweek 33.
Every touch: Palmer makes history against Everton
Cole Palmer's four-goal performance against the Toffees puts his name in the Chelsea history books in a 6-0 rout of Everton at Stamford Bridge.
Man City’s ‘drive’ separates them in title race
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe reflect on Manchester City's dominant 5-1 win over Luton Town in Matchweek 33 and debate over City's defining characteristics in a tight title race.