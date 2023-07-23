Watch Now
Isak pulls Newcastle level with Aston Villa
Elliot Anderson's strike gets saved and falls at the feet of Alexander Isak, who scores the equalizer against Aston Villa in the Premier League Summer Series.
Villa’s Mings discusses development under Emery
Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings joins the broadcast from the bench and explains how his game continues to develop under Unai Emery.
Wilson taps in Newcastle’s equalizer against Villa
Callum Wilson gets rewarded for continuing his run as he slots home Newcastle United's equalizer against Aston Villa in the Premier League Summer Series.
Buendia scores second as Villa leads Newcastle
Emi Buendia doubles his tally on the night as Aston Villa retakes a one-goal lead over Newcastle United in the Premier League Summer Series.
Newcastle’s Anderson pulls one back against Villa
Elliot Anderson times his run to perfection to finish off Newcastle United's counter-attack and reduce their deficit against Aston Villa in the Premier League Summer Series.
Buendia doubles Aston Villa’s lead over Newcastle
Emi Buendia gives Aston Villa a two-goal cushion just minutes after Ollie Watkins opened the scoring against Newcastle United in the Premier League Summer Series.
Watkins gives Villa early lead over Newcastle
Ollie Watkins takes advantage of the space around him in Newcastle's penalty box and puts Aston Villa in front early in the Premier League Summer Series.
Silva happy with ‘competitive’ win over Brentford
Fulham manager Marco Silva recaps his team's win over Brentford in the Premier League Summer Series.
Watkins details Aston Villa’s prep under Emery
Ollie Watkins discusses Aston Villa's preseason preparations under Unai Emery after he turned Villa's season around when he took over last October.
Trippier discusses Newcastle signing Barnes
Kieran Trippier offers his take on Newcastle United signing Harvey Barnes from Leicester City.
Extended highlights: Fulham 3, Brentford 2
The 2023 Premier League Summer Series continues to impress as Fulham outlasted Brentford 3-2 in Philadelphia.
Robinson: Fulham not focused on transfer rumors
Antonee Robinson joins Rebecca Lowe on the pitch to recap Fulham's win over Brenford in the Premier League Summer Series.