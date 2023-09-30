Watch Now
Isak's penalty doubles Newcastle's lead v. Burnley
Another match, another goal for Alexander Isak as he converts from the penalty spot to give Newcastle United a 2-0 lead over Burnley at St. James' Park.
Extended Highlights: Luton Town 2, Everton 1
Luton Town picks up their first-ever Premier League victory in a 2-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park.
Extended Highlights: Arsenal 4, Bournemouth 0
Arsenal showed no mercy during their visit to Vitality Stadium, upending Bournemouth 4-0 to secure a crucial three points.
Extended Highlights: Wolves 2, Manchester City 1
Look back on Wolves' historic win over the reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in a thrilling 2-1 victory at the Molineux.
Highlights: West Ham 2, Sheffield United 0
Relive West Ham United's 2-0 win over Sheffield United at London Stadium, where Jarrod Bowen scored his fifth Premier League goal of the season to help secure three points for the Hammers.
Extended Highlights: Newcastle United 2, Burnley 0
Watch full match highlights from Newcastle United's comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley at St. James' Park in Matchweek 7.
White heads Arsenal 4-0 in front of Bournemouth
Ben White adds the cherry on top for Arsenal as the Gunners secure three points in a four-goal win over Bournemouth.
Highlights: Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 0
A dream strike from Joachim Andersen was enough for Crystal Palace to come away with three points over Manchester Untied at Old Trafford.
Hwang puts Wolves 2-1 ahead of Manchester City
Hee-chan Hwang sends the Wolves faithful into hysterics as he gives his side a 2-1 lead over Manchester City in the second half at the Molineux.
Calvert-Lewin gives Everton hope v Luton Town
Abdoulaye Doucouré's effort gets turned in by Dominic Calvert-Lewin's trailing leg to give the Toffees a lifeline against Luton Town at Goodison Park.
Morris fires Luton Town 2-0 in front of Everton
Carlton Morris scores again to give Luton Town a 2-0 lead over Everton in the first half at Goodison Park.
Alvarez’s free kick brings City level v. Wolves
A beautiful free kick from Julian Alvarez puts Manchester City back on level terms against Wolves at the Molineux.