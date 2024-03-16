Watch Now
Bruun Larsen puts Burnley in front Brentford
Following a VAR review, Jacob Bruun Larsen converts from the penalty spot to give Burnley a 1-0 lead over 10-men Brentford after Sergio Reguilon was sent off for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.
Up Next
How the PL could get a 5th UCL qualification spot
How the PL could get a 5th UCL qualification spot
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to share the latest news regarding the Premier League's potential fifth Champions League qualification spot and how it could come to fruition.
What Edwards’ return means for Liverpool’s future
What Edwards' return means for Liverpool's future
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss the latest news regarding Michael Edwards' return to Liverpool, and share Fenway Sports Group's other major plans that are in the works.
Can Kelleher lead Liverpool to the PL title?
Can Kelleher lead Liverpool to the PL title?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard debate over the Premier League title race and discuss Liverpool's chances of winning the league with Caoimhin Kelleher starting in goal.
Preview & prediction for PL MW29 and FA Cup QFs
Preview & prediction for PL MW29 and FA Cup QFs
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola preview every fixture between Matchweek 29 in the Premier League and the 2024 FA Cup quarterfinals.
Can Man United dash Liverpool’s quadruple dream?
Can Man United dash Liverpool's quadruple dream?
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards preview Manchester United and Liverpool's titanic FA Cup quarterfinal clash at Old Trafford.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Luton Town MWK 28
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Luton Town MWK 28
Relive one of the best matches of the 2023-24 Premier League season as Bournemouth come back from 3-0 down at halftime to defeat Luton Town 4-3 to collect all three points at Vitality Stadium.
Semenyo’s brace gives Cherries lead v. Luton Town
Semenyo's brace gives Cherries lead v. Luton Town
The comeback is complete! Antoine Semenyo doubles his tally on the match as Bournemouth take an unthinkable 4-3 lead against Luton Town after being down 0-3.
Semenyo makes it 3-3 for Bournemouth v. Luton Town
Semenyo makes it 3-3 for Bournemouth v. Luton Town
The Cherries are level! Antoine Semenyo puts Bournemouth back on level terms at 3-3 against Luton Town in the second half at Vitality Stadium.
Zabarnyi heads Cherries within reach of Luton Town
Zabarnyi heads Cherries within reach of Luton Town
The comeback is officially on as Illia Zabarnyi reduces Bournemouth's deficit to just one goal against Luton Town in the second half at the Vitality.
Solanke’s chip gives Cherries hope v. Luton Town
Solanke's chip gives Cherries hope v. Luton Town
Dominic Solanke gets the Cherries on the board with a tidy finish to reduce Bournemouth's deficit to 3-1 to Luton Town in the second half at the Vitality.
Barkley blasts Luton Town to 3-0 lead v. Cherries
Barkley blasts Luton Town to 3-0 lead v. Cherries
Luton Town counter attack to perfection as Ross Barkley unleashes a venomous strike from close range that ripples the back of the net to give the Hatters a commanding 3-0 lead over the Cherries at Vitality Stadium.