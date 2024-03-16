 Skip navigation
Top News

CHINA-BEIJING-SHORT TRACK SPEED SKATING-ISU WORLD CUP-WOMEN'S 1000M FINAL (CN)
Kristen Santos-Griswold, Corinne Stoddard win first U.S. medals at short track worlds in decade
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-SLALOM
Mikaela Shiffrin wins World Cup Finals slalom to end wild, successful season
oly_asmgs_meillardodermattruns_240316.jpg
Loïc Meillard snaps Marco Odermatt’s historic streak at World Cup Finals

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ucldraw_240316.jpg
How the PL could get a 5th UCL qualification spot
nbc_pl_edwardsfsgceo_240316.jpg
What Edwards’ return means for Liverpool’s future
nbc_pl_kelleherfuture_240316.jpg
Can Kelleher lead Liverpool to the PL title?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bruun Larsen puts Burnley in front Brentford

March 16, 2024 11:20 AM
Following a VAR review, Jacob Bruun Larsen converts from the penalty spot to give Burnley a 1-0 lead over 10-men Brentford after Sergio Reguilon was sent off for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.
nbc_pl_ucldraw_240316.jpg
3:00
How the PL could get a 5th UCL qualification spot
nbc_pl_edwardsfsgceo_240316.jpg
2:34
What Edwards’ return means for Liverpool’s future
nbc_pl_kelleherfuture_240316.jpg
2:54
Can Kelleher lead Liverpool to the PL title?
nbc_pst_thirdsegmentfull_240314.jpg
17:33
Preview & prediction for PL MW29 and FA Cup QFs
nbc_pst_mulivfacup_240314.jpg
13:03
Can Man United dash Liverpool’s quadruple dream?
nbc_pl_boultlitesv3_240313.jpg
15:11
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Luton Town MWK 28
nbc_pl_bousemenyogoal2_240313.jpg
1:27
Semenyo’s brace gives Cherries lead v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_bousemenyogoal_240313.jpg
1:09
Semenyo makes it 3-3 for Bournemouth v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_zabarrnyigoal_240313.jpg
0:57
Zabarnyi heads Cherries within reach of Luton Town
nbc_pl_bousolankegoal_240313.jpg
1:35
Solanke’s chip gives Cherries hope v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_lut_barkleygoal_240313.jpg
1:19
Barkley blasts Luton Town to 3-0 lead v. Cherries
nbc_pl_lut_ogbenegoal_240313.jpg
1:13
Ogbene makes it 2-0 for Luton Town v. Bournemouth
