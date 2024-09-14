Watch Now
Sancho, Nkunku react to win over Bournemouth
Jaden Sancho and Christopher Nkunku reflect on their super-subs performances after both players came off the bench to guide Chelsea past Bournemouth in Matchweek 4.
Sancho provides Chelsea spark in win v. Cherries
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard share their takeaways from Chelsea's narrow 1-0 win against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.
Sancho finds Nkunku to give Chelsea lead
Chelsea finally break the deadlock against Bournemouth as Jaden Sancho locates Christopher Nkunku inside the box, where Nkunku then makes some space for himself before tucking away the Blues' opener.
Calvert-Lewin opens up about Everton’s struggles
Dominic Calvert-Lewin speaks to the media following Everton's loss to Aston Villa. Then, Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard share their thoughts on the Toffees' lackluster performances.
Watkins: Duran’s goal ‘one of the best we’ve seen’
Ollie Watkins shares his thoughts on Jhon Duran's winner for Aston Villa and reflects on his two-goal performance against Everton.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Everton Matchweek 4
Everton took an early 2-0 lead, but Aston Villa roared back thanks to an Ollie Watkins brace and a wonderstrike from Jhon Duran to secure three points at Villa Park.
Super-sub Duran lifts Aston Villa past Everton
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Aston Villa's stunning 3-2 comeback victory against Everton in Matchweek 4.
Extended HLs: Fulham v. West Ham Matchweek 4
Fulham struck first and looked on their way to grabbing all three points, but Danny Ings had other ideas in the 95th minute to snatch a point for the Hammers at Craven Cottage.
Duran’s worldie gives Villa 3-2 lead over Everton
Take a bow, Jhon Duran! The 20-year-old sensation unleashes a hellacious strike from distance to complete Aston Villa's comeback against Everton at Villa Park.
Watkins’ header gives Villa lifeline v. Everton
Ollie Watkins scores his first goal of the Premier League season to reduce Aston Villa's deficit to Everton to just one goal in the first half at Villa Park.
Watkins’ brace brings Aston Villa level v. Everton
Ollie Watkins doubles his tally with a calm finish in front of Jordan Pickford's goal to make it 2-2 for Aston Villa against Everton at Villa Park.
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Nottingham Forest MWK 4
For the first time in 55 years, Nottingham Forest leave Anfield with all three points thanks to Callum Hudson-Odoi's second-half winner against Liverpool in Matchweek 4.