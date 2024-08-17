Watch Now
Duran powers Aston Villa 2-1 in front of West Ham
Aston Villa put themselves in front of West Ham late in the second half thanks to Jhon Duran's powerful finish at London Stadium.
Paqueta’s penalty puts West Ham level v. Villa
Following a VAR review, West Ham are awarded a penalty where Lucas Paqueta tucks away his effort from the spot to put the Hammers back on level terms against Aston Villa.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brighton Matchweek 1
Fabian Hurzeler starts his tenure as Brighton manager with an impressive 3-0 victory against Everton at Goodison Park in Matchweek 1.
Extended HLs: Forest v. Bournemouth Matchweek 1
Chris Wood got the City Ground rocking early in Nottingham Forest's favor, but a late Bournemouth equalizer was enough for the Cherries to earn a point away from home in Matchweek 1.
Onana’s header gives Villa early lead v. West Ham
Amadou Onana marks his Aston Villa debut with a powerful header off a set piece to give his side an early 1-0 lead over West Ham at London Stadium.
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Southampton Matchweek 1
Despite going down to 10 men in the first half, Newcastle managed to survive and outlast Southampton en route to a 1-0 victory at St. James' Park in Matchweek 1.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Wolves Matchweek 1
Arsenal start their 2024-25 campaign with three points in an impressive performance against Wolves at the Emirates in Matchweek 1.
Semenyo salvages a point for Bournemouth v. Forest
Bournemouth left it late, but Antoine Semenyo's tap in helped the Cherries steal a point from Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in Matchweek 1.
Adingra gives Brighton 3-0 lead against Everton
The Seagulls are off to a flying start as Simon Adingra makes it 3-0 against the 10-man Toffees at Goodison Park.
Saka drills Arsenal 2-0 in front of Wolves
Bukayo Saka cuts inside and unleashes a vicious strike past Jose Sa to send the Emirates into hysterics while giving Arsenal a 2-0 lead over Wolves.
Everton down to 10 men after Young gets sent off
Things are getting sticky for the Toffees as Ashley Young gets sent off for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity, giving Brighton the extra man advantage with a 2-0 lead at Goodison Park.
Welbeck doubles Brighton’s lead against Everton
Danny Welbeck takes his time, settles his feet, and finds the bottom corner of the Everton goal to give Brighton a 2-0 advantage over the Toffees at Goodison Park.