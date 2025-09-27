 Skip navigation
Top News

2025 China Open - Day 6
Top-seeded Iga Swiatek advances to the third round at the China Open
2025 China Open - Day 5
Coco Gauff, aka ‘The Fruit Salad Queen,’ wants a new nickname from her China Open fans
Tennis: Laver Cup
Alcaraz reaches Japan Open quarterfinals and praises physio for ankle treatment

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pereiraintv_250927.jpg
Pereira: Wolves deserved to win against Spurs
nbc_pl_slotintv_250927.jpg
Slot shares his concerns defending set pieces
nbc_pl_glasnerintv_250927.jpg
Glasner preaches consistency for Crystal Palace

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
nbc_pl_pereiraintv_250927.jpg
Pereira: Wolves deserved to win against Spurs
nbc_pl_slotintv_250927.jpg
Slot shares his concerns defending set pieces
nbc_pl_glasnerintv_250927.jpg
Glasner preaches consistency for Crystal Palace

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Palhinha not satisfied with Spurs' draw v. Wolves

September 27, 2025 05:19 PM
After scoring Tottenham Hotspur's equalizer in the 94th minute against Wolves, Joao Palhinha offers an honest assessment of his team's performance.

nbc_pl_pereiraintv_250927.jpg
01:25
Pereira: Wolves deserved to win against Spurs
nbc_pl_slotintv_250927.jpg
53
Slot shares his concerns defending set pieces
nbc_pl_glasnerintv_250927.jpg
01:06
Glasner preaches consistency for Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_totgoal1_250927.jpg
01:16
Palhinha blasts Spurs level in 94th minute
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_250927.jpg
57
Bueno taps Wolves ahead of Tottenham Hotspur
nbc_pl_angeintv_250927.jpg
02:25
Postecoglou: Forest ‘were pretty wasteful’
nbc_pl_nfsun_250927.jpg
10:53
Extended HLs: Forest v. Sunderland Matchweek 6
nbc_pl_xhakarobinintv_250927.jpg
03:04
Xhaka, Roefs reflect on nail-biting win v. Forest
nbc_pl_nfsunpostgame_250927.jpg
02:04
Sunderland add pressure on Ange in win over Forest
nbc_pl_chebhahl_250927.jpg
11:56
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Brighton Matchweek 6
nbc_pl_sungoal1_250927.jpg
02:16
Alderete’s header gives Sunderland lead v. Forest
nbc_pl_cplivpostgame_250927.jpg
01:35
‘Unbelievable’ Palace go second with win v. Reds
nbc_pl_cpliv_250927.jpg
14:26
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Liverpool MWK 6
nbc_pl_leedsvbourne_250927.jpg
13:55
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Bournemouth Matchweek 6
nbc_pl_bournegoal2v2_250927.jpg
01:05
Kroupi strikes Bournemouth level at 2-2 with Leeds
nbc_pl_mcbur_250927.jpg
12:14
Extended HLs: Man City v. Burnley Matchweek 6
nbc_pl_bhagoal3_250927.jpg
01:25
Welbeck’s brace makes it 3-1 for Brighton
nbc_pl_cpgoal2_250927.jpg
03:15
Nketiah snatches winner for Palace over Liverpool
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_250927.jpg
01:30
De Cuyper’s 92nd-minute header gives Brighton lead
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_250927.jpg
01:07
Welbeck heads Brighton level with Chelsea
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250927.jpg
02:17
Chiesa’s brings Liverpool level with Palace
nbc_pl_mcgoal5_250927.jpg
01:22
Haaland completes brace to give Man City 5-1 lead
nbc_pl_chalobahredcard_250927.jpg
04:15
Chalobah sent off for taking down Gomez
nbc_pl_mcgoal4_250927.jpg
01:18
Haaland tucks away Man City’s fourth v. Burnley
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_250927.jpg
01:10
Esteve’s second own goal gives Man City 3-1 lead
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_250927.jpg
01:22
Nunes volleys Man City 2-1 in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_leedsgoal2_250927.jpg
02:04
Longstaff drills Leeds 2-1 in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_burgoal1_250927.jpg
01:20
Anthony slots home Burnley’s equalizer v. Man City
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_250927.jpg
01:09
Rodon’s header brings Leeds level with Bournemouth
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250927.jpg
01:19
Fernandez’s header gives Chelsea lead v. Brighton

nbc_cfb_iowatd1_250927.jpg
02:18
Gronowski punches it in from three yards out
IowaIndianaWave.jpg
46
Kinnick participates in Iowa Hawkeye Wave
nbc_cfb_indpicktd_250927.jpg
01:33
IU gets off to hot start with pick and TD pass
nbc_golf_scottieandtommy_250927.jpg
01:46
Scheffler, Fleetwood get opposite breaks on 10th
nbc_nas_commandcentral_250927.jpg
01:11
NASCAR playoffs at Kansas guilty of ‘pure mayhem’
MendozaHeismanOdds9-27.jpg
01:40
Mendoza the favorite in ‘wide open’ Heisman market
nbc_cfb_accconvo_250927.jpg
01:43
Making sense of a chaotic ACC in 2025
nbc_smx_w2rcpors3hl_250925.jpg
12:04
HLs: 2025 Portugal BP Ultimate Rally-Raid, Stage 3
nbc_golf_roryupsetwithcrowdv2_250927.jpg
03:34
Rory shows frustration with crowd in putt build-up
nbc_golf_d2ryderm_250927.jpg
13:58
2025 Ryder Cup Highlights: Day 2 Foursomes
nbc_golf_twomoble_250927.jpg
01:53
Walkouts breed fireworks on Ryder Cup Day 2
hovland.jpg
03:49
Hovland nails crucial par on 17 after wayward shot
nbc_golf_fleetwoodmac_250927.jpg
01:19
Rory, Fleetwood dominate Ryder Cup Day 2 foursomes
nbc_golf_dubchambeau_250927.jpg
44
‘Pedal to the metal’ for Bryson, Young on Day 2
nbc_pl_bournegoal1_250927.jpg
01:07
Semenyo’s free kick lifts Cherries ahead of Leeds
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_250927.jpg
01:15
Esteve’s own goal gifts Man City lead over Burnley
nbc_pl_crygoal1_250927.jpg
01:12
Sarr nets Crystal Palace’s opener v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_bremuv2_250927.jpg
14:23
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Man United Matchweek 6
nbc_pl_bremupostgame_250927.jpg
01:53
Man United, Amorim show ‘no trust’ in each other
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250927.jpg
02:10
Amorim: Man United ‘didn’t control the game’
nbc_golf_rahmbeautyvod_250927.jpg
01:04
Rahm sinks incredible chip-in from impossible spot
nbc_pl_bregoal3_250927.jpg
01:48
Jensen’s belter Man United’s fate v. Brentford
cam_mpx.jpg
01:17
Young, Fitzpatrick shine on Hole 8 at Bethpage
sales_nas_creditone_kansas_250926.jpg
02:43
Cup Playoffs roll on at ‘special’ Kansas Speedway
nbc_wnba_topplays_250927.jpg
02:14
Highlights: Aces, Mercury take 2-1 series leads
nbc_pl_mugoal1_250927.jpg
02:06
Sesko pulls one back for Man United v. Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoal2_250927.jpg
01:40
Thiago doubles Brentford’s lead over Man United
nbc_pl_bregoal1_250927.jpg
02:21
Thiago thumps Brentford 1-0 ahead of Man United
nbc_pl_pottersacked_250927.jpg
03:54
West Ham sack Potter ahead of Matchweek 6
nbc_golf_keeganbradleypresser_250926.jpg
10:17
Bradley: U.S. ‘has a plan’ for Ryder Cup Day 2