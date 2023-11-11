Watch Now
Johnson gets Spurs on the board early v. Wolves
Brennan Johnson scores his first goal as a Tottenham player to give Spurs an early 1-0 lead over Wolves at the Molineux.
Up Next
Son, Hwang ready for ‘special’ PL head-to-head
Son, Hwang ready for 'special' PL head-to-head
South Korean compatriots Heung-min Son and Hee-chan Hwang preview their battle when Wolves host Tottenham on Saturday, discuss their hopes for each other and more.
Can Chelsea kick on and pull off Man City upset?
Can Chelsea kick on and pull off Man City upset?
Joe Prince-Wright analyzes the state of Chelsea and Manchester City as they prepare for an intriguing battle between Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola at Stamford Bridge.
PL RAW: Blues smash 9-man Spurs in MOTY contender
PL RAW: Blues smash 9-man Spurs in MOTY contender
Relive the sights and sounds from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during Chelsea's 4-1 win over nine-man Spurs in a pulsating match of the season contender.
Top goals, skills & saves: Matchweek 11 (2023-24)
Top goals, skills & saves: Matchweek 11 (2023-24)
Enjoy the best goals, saves and most eye-catching bits of skill from Matchweek 11 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Inside tactics & controversy in Arsenal-Newcastle
Inside tactics & controversy in Arsenal-Newcastle
Matt Holland, Tim Sherwood and Leroy Rosenior examine how both sides set up at St. James' Park and discuss Newcastle's controversial winning goal against Arsenal.
How Luton survived Liverpool onslaught for draw
How Luton survived Liverpool onslaught for draw
Matt Holland, Tim Sherwood and Leroy Rosenior dissect Luton and Liverpool's tactics after Luis Diaz's late equalizer spared the Reds' blushes at Kenilworth Road.
Hojbjerg admits loss to Chelsea ‘hurts a lot’
Hojbjerg admits loss to Chelsea 'hurts a lot'
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg couldn't hide his disappointment after Tottenham battled with nine men but fell to Chelsea in their first loss of the Premier League season.
Disasi: Chelsea’s patience paid off v. Tottenham
Disasi: Chelsea's patience paid off v. Tottenham
Axel Disasi explained Chelsea's approach in their wild win over Tottenham and heaped praise on Nicolas Jackson for snapping his scoring drought with a hat trick.
Kulusevski: Spurs angry but proud after first loss
Kulusevski: Spurs angry but proud after first loss
Dejan Kulusevski summed up the mood in the Tottenham dressing room after nine-man Spurs fell to Chelsea and suffered their first defeat of the season.
Pochettino: Chelsea ‘were the better team’
Pochettino: Chelsea 'were the better team'
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino shares his main takeaways from his side's roller coaster victory over nine-men Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
PL Update: Chelsea outlast nine-men Tottenham
PL Update: Chelsea outlast nine-men Tottenham
Anna Jackson, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe try to make sense of Chelsea's incredible 4-1 victory over nine-men Tottenham, where VAR played a huge role during the match once again in Matchweek 11.