Ayew's penalty gives Foxes hope v. Chelsea
Romeo Lavia brings down Bobby De Cordova-Reid inside the box, allowing Jordan Ayew to step up to the spot and score to make it a one-goal match late in the second half.
Devenny makes it 2-1 for Palace v. Aston Villa
For the second time in the first half, Aston Villa get caught on the break as Justin Devenny punishes Unai Emery's side right before the halftime interval.
Norgaard sent off for dangerous tackle on Pickford
Brentford go down to 10 men as Christian Norgaard's sliding attempt results in a reckless challenge on Everton's Jordan Pickford.
Watkins tucks away Villa’s equalizer v. Palace
John McGinn finds a darting Ollie Watkins, who navigates around the keeper to slot home Aston Villa's equalizer against the Eagles.
Lemina’s cross finds Cunha for Wolves’ equalizer
It's game on at Craven Cottage as Mario Lemina's wicked cross finds Matheus Cunha, who brings Wolves back on level terms against Fulham in the first half.
Iwobi’s screamer gives Fulham lead v. Wolves
Alex Iwobi's curling effort finds the back of the net to give Fulham a 1-0 lead against Wolves at Craven Cottage.
Saka rockets Arsenal 1-0 in front of Forest
Bukayo Saka unleashes a venomous strike into the roof of the Nottingham Forest goal to give the Gunners a dream start at the Emirates.
Sarr drills Crystal Palace ahead of Aston Villa
Jean-Philippe Mateta's through ball sets up Ismaila Sarr, who coolly tucks away his effort into the back of the net to give Crystal Palace an early lead over Aston Villa at Villa Park.
Pedro slots home Brighton’s opener v. Bournemouth
Joao Pedro's strike from close range silences the Vitality Stadium as Brighton take an early 1-0 lead over Bournemouth.
Gauging expectations for ‘enthusiastic’ Amorim
Gary Neville joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss the mood around Manchester United as Ruben Amorim gets set to manage his first match for the club in Matchweek 12.
Fernandez doubles Chelsea’s lead v. Leicester City
Nicolas Jackson's header results in a decent save, but Enzo Fernandez is in the right position to tuck away the rebound to give Chelsea a two-goal cushion over the Foxes at the King Power Stadium.
Jackson’s tenacity puts Chelsea in front of Foxes
Nicolas Jackson doesn't give up on the ball and continues to press Wout Faes until he wins the ball back, and then tucks away Chelsea's opener against Leicester City.