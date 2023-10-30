 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Western Michigan at Iowa
Brian Ferentz will be out as Iowa’s offensive coordinator at end of the season, interim AD says
World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba - Final Round
World Wide Technology Championship payout: What winner, others will take home
nbc_pft_pftpmtradedeadline_231025.jpg
2023 NFL Trade Deadline: Date, time, terms and key information

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_saleh_231030.jpg
Saleh deserves praise for pleasant surprise Jets
nbc_bfa_hopkins_231030.jpg
Levis, Hopkins prove Titans right in Week 8 win
nbc_smith_tradedeadline_231030.jpg
Teams that must be aggressive at trade deadline

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Western Michigan at Iowa
Brian Ferentz will be out as Iowa’s offensive coordinator at end of the season, interim AD says
World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba - Final Round
World Wide Technology Championship payout: What winner, others will take home
nbc_pft_pftpmtradedeadline_231025.jpg
2023 NFL Trade Deadline: Date, time, terms and key information

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_saleh_231030.jpg
Saleh deserves praise for pleasant surprise Jets
nbc_bfa_hopkins_231030.jpg
Levis, Hopkins prove Titans right in Week 8 win
nbc_smith_tradedeadline_231030.jpg
Teams that must be aggressive at trade deadline

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Juxtaposing Raya v. Ramsdale using analytics

October 30, 2023 02:29 PM
Fan/analyst David Willis joins the show to crunch the numbers behind the Arsenal goalkeeping battle between David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale.
Up Next
nbc_pl_gxgmuvmc_231030.jpg
23:58
Detailing City’s ‘total dominance’ v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgastonvilla_231030.jpg
11:18
Explaining ‘the great madness’ of Villa’s tactics
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwmanchesterderbyrecap_231030.jpg
22:43
Unpacking City’s ‘dominant’ win over Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwbillinggoalreax_231030.jpg
4:40
Breaking down Billing’s wonder goal v. Burnley
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwchelsea_231030.jpg
6:39
Brentford do ‘a proper job’ on naive Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwarsenal_231030.jpg
5:56
Matured Arsenal growing into frontrunner status
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwliverpool_231030.jpg
7:08
Liverpool quietly primed for PL title charge
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rcpvtot_231030.jpg
7:01
‘Ange-Ball comes through again’ for Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rarsvshu_231030.jpg
4:21
Nketiah proves Arsenal can rotate in Blades rout
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rmuvmc_231030.jpg
18:33
Assessing ten Hag’s questionable tactics v. City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rchevbre_231030.jpg
10:45
Brentford expose Chelsea’s deficiencies at ST, GK
Now Playing
nbc_pl_earle_231029.jpg
1:27
Mbeumo continues to shine for Brentford
Now Playing