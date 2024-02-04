Watch Now
Klopp explains what went wrong v. Arsenal
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shares his key takeaways from his side's difficult 3-1 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates in Matchweek 23.
Chelsea ‘have gone backwards’ under Pochettino
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Tim Howard's biggest questions from Matchweek 23, including Jurgen Klopp's status at Liverpool, Arsenal's character, Tottenham's potential, and Pochettino's future at Chelsea.
Cunha: Hat-trick v. Chelsea an ‘incredible day’
Matheus Cunha shares his excitement following a banner day at Stamford Bridge, where Wolves beat Chelsea 4-2 behind his hat-trick performance.
Pochettino reflects on Chelsea’s loss to Wolves
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino details where his side fell short during a 4-2 loss to Wolves at Stamford Bridge.
Van Dijk: Liverpool’s loss to Arsenal ‘hurts’
Virgil van Dijk speaks to the media following a difficult day for Liverpool in a 3-1 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates.
Martinelli reacts to Arsenal’s win v. Liverpool
Gabriel Martinelli joins Jon Champion and the chaps at the desk following Arsenal's win over Liverpool and shares his main takeaways from his side's critical victory at the Emirates.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Liverpool Matchweek 23
Relive Arsenal's monumental victory over Liverpool at the Emirates in Matchweek 23 to get back into the Premier League title race.
Arsenal gave ‘absolutely everything’ to beat Reds
Declan Rice and Jorginho discuss their thoughts on Arsenal's 3-1 victory over Liverpool at the Emirates in Machweek 23.
Arteta: Arsenal have ‘momentum back’
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta joins Jon Champion and the chaps to recap his side's impressive 3-1 win over Liverpool at the Emirates.
Arsenal were ‘dominant’ in 3-1 win v. Liverpool
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Arsenal's impressive performance in a win against 10-men Liverpool at the Emirates.
Konate sent off for second yellow card v. Arsenal
Ibrahima Konate takes down Kai Havertz and picks up his second yellow card of the match as Liverpool go down to 10 men against Arsenal late in the second half at the Emirates.
Trossard nutmegs Alisson to give Arsenal 3-1 lead
Leandro Trossard's shot takes a slight deflection through Alisson's legs and into the back of the net to give Arsenal a 3-1 lead over 10-men Liverpool at the Emirates.