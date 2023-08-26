 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

khang_1920_cpkcwomens23_d2_app.jpg
Five straight birdies carry Megan Khang to Canada lead
ATHLETICS-WORLD-2023
Noah Lyles completes 100m-200m sweep; Shericka Jackson scares Flo-Jo world record at track worlds
AUTO: FEB 14 NASCAR Cup Series - DAYTONA 500
Dr. Diandra: Test how much you know about superspeedway racing in Next Gen car

Top Clips

nbc_pl_boutotanalysis_230826.jpg
Earle: ‘There’s a joy’ at Spurs under Postecoglou
nbc_pl_maddisongoal_230826.jpg
Sarr finds Maddison to give Spurs 1-0 lead
nbc_nas_multicarcrashv2_230825.jpg
Alfredo, Jones spark crash on lap 42 at Daytona

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

khang_1920_cpkcwomens23_d2_app.jpg
Five straight birdies carry Megan Khang to Canada lead
ATHLETICS-WORLD-2023
Noah Lyles completes 100m-200m sweep; Shericka Jackson scares Flo-Jo world record at track worlds
AUTO: FEB 14 NASCAR Cup Series - DAYTONA 500
Dr. Diandra: Test how much you know about superspeedway racing in Next Gen car

Top Clips

nbc_pl_boutotanalysis_230826.jpg
Earle: ‘There’s a joy’ at Spurs under Postecoglou
nbc_pl_maddisongoal_230826.jpg
Sarr finds Maddison to give Spurs 1-0 lead
nbc_nas_multicarcrashv2_230825.jpg
Alfredo, Jones spark crash on lap 42 at Daytona

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Kulusevski doubles Tottenham's lead v. Bournemouth

August 26, 2023 08:57 AM
Dejan Kulusevski scores his first goal of the Premier League season as Tottenham increases their lead over Bournemouth.
Up Next
nbc_pl_boutotanalysis_230826.jpg
1:38
Earle: ‘There’s a joy’ at Spurs under Postecoglou
Now Playing
nbc_pl_maddisongoal_230826.jpg
1:24
Sarr finds Maddison to give Spurs 1-0 lead
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdatewm_230825.jpg
15:14
PL Update: Chelsea down Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_edwardsintv_230825.jpg
2:49
Edwards reflects on Luton Town’s loss to Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pochintv_230825.jpg
3:38
Pochettino: Jackson will be ‘one of the greatest’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sterlingintv_230825.jpg
5:08
Sterling analyzes his performance v. Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chelutpostmatchanalysis_230825.jpg
3:30
Sterling shines in Chelsea’s win over Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chevluthl_230825.jpg
9:06
Extended Highlights: Chelsea 3, Luton Town 0
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jacksongoal_230825.jpg
1:19
Chelsea’s Jackson makes it 3-0 against Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sterlinggoal2_230825.jpg
1:21
Sterling doubles Chelsea’s lead over Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sterlinggoal_230825.jpg
1:11
Sterling opens scoring for Chelsea v. Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newvlivanalysis_230825.jpg
4:03
Will Liverpool sell Salah to Al-Ittihad?
Now Playing