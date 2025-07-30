Potter making things 'really easy for me'

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Cedric Mullins robs Ali Sánchez of home run in what may have been outfielder’s last home game
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Buffalo Sabres home arena to remain KeyBank Center after reaching 10-year naming rights extension
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mets slugger Juan Soto out of lineup a day after fouling a ball off his left foot
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Paqueta brings Everton level against West Ham
Gueye slots home Everton’s opener against West Ham
How AIG and Women’s Open grew together
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Cedric Mullins robs Ali Sánchez of home run in what may have been outfielder’s last home game
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Buffalo Sabres home arena to remain KeyBank Center after reaching 10-year naming rights extension
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mets slugger Juan Soto out of lineup a day after fouling a ball off his left foot
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Paqueta brings Everton level against West Ham
Gueye slots home Everton’s opener against West Ham
How AIG and Women’s Open grew together
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Potter making things 'really easy for me'
July 30, 2025 05:38 PM
West Ham's new signing Kyle Walker-Peters joins Rebecca Lowe and the chaps pitchside at Solder Field to discuss how he's settling in at his new club following his move from Southampton.
Related Videos
01:15
Paqueta brings Everton level against West Ham
01:16
Gueye slots home Everton’s opener against West Ham
03:02
Buzelis feels ‘no pressure’ playing for the Bulls
03:54
Ferdinand praises West Ham fans in America
01:32
Osman: Moyes has made a ‘positive evolution’
01:23
Potter: Paqueta is ‘a big player’ for West Ham
02:10
Tarkowski: Everton has ‘an air of positivity’ now
03:01
Bowen shares pros, cons of loss to Man United
09:32
PL Summer Series Extended HLs: Man Utd v. West Ham
04:03
Fernandes’ quality guides Man United past West Ham
01:38
Fernandes analyzes Man United’s win over West Ham
01:03
Bowen pulls West Ham within one v. Man United
01:03
Fernandes doubles Man United’s lead over West Ham
01:59
Fernandes’ penalty gives Man Utd lead v. West Ham
05:49
Sheamus: Ekitike will be a ‘very exciting player’
06:48
PL Summer Series HLs: Everton v. Bournemouth
03:45
Ferdinand shares expectations for Man United
03:07
Amorim: Man United need to ‘build a bond’
03:04
Potter ‘hopeful’ Fullkrug can make an impact
03:36
Bournemouth make a ‘statement’ in rout of Everton
57
Biling praises teammates after rout of Everton
58
Everton’s howler results in Bournemouth’s third
55
Ouattara blasts Cherries 2-0 in front of Everton
01:10
Billing drills Bournemouth 1-0 ahead of Everton
04:05
Liverpool go ‘to another level’ if they sign Isak
01:02
Are Chelsea contenders in the PL title race?
01:27
GOAL-E program prepares youth for life success
02:23
Everton want to ‘build momentum’ at Summer Series
02:32
Iraola realistic about Bournemouth’s expectations
Latest Clips
02:54
How AIG and Women’s Open grew together
05:08
Iamaleava reflects on transferring from Tennessee
10:07
Oregon’s Lanning: Big Ten is CFB’s best conference
04:10
Downs embraces leadership role at Ohio State
09:09
Who can ‘unseat’ Porsche Penske at Road America?
01:15
Ravens’ Likely expected to miss six weeks
01:27
‘Ripple effects’ for Brewers amid Chourio’s injury
01:08
Hampton can be top Chargers RB with Harris out
01:22
What Acuna Jr.'s injury means for Braves, fantasy
06:03
Day: Buckeyes must ‘focus on right now’
01:31
Bieber a ‘big name to watch’ at trade deadline
01:20
Jefferson expected to be ready Week 1 vs. Bears
12:21
Spieth ‘on the outside looking in’ before Wyndham
02:43
HLs: Rookies star for Mystics, Wilson leads Aces
27:05
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 5
03:09
Johnson: Golf’s ‘relational aspect’ draws drivers
08:00
Royal Porthcrawl ‘a special test’ for LPGA’s best
07:52
How much time will Browns give Sanders, Gabriel?
06:08
East Lake Foundation founder Cousins dies at 93
11:31
U.S. faces ‘a lot of questions’ ahead of Ryder Cup
02:15
Miami has value at +200 to make CFP
02:06
Clemson ‘a good bet’ to go over wins this season
02:28
Lions see ‘aggressive steam’ for Hall of Fame game
01:55
Target Liberty to cover spread in matchup vs. Lynx
02:23
Fade North Carolina’s win total in 2025
13:56
Broncos should be ‘more ready’ for success in 2025
03:20
Jags’ Hunter gives himself ‘The Unicorn’ nickname
01:25
Mercury vs. Fever could be defensive ‘slugfest’
02:20
Doncic NBA MVP value is ‘completely gone’
01:36
Penix Jr. makes Falcons an inviting futures bet
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue