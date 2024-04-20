Watch Now
Trossard discusses Arsenal's response v. Wolves
Leandro Trossard breaks down Arsenal's win over Wolves at Molineux Stadium, explaining how the Gunners were able to respond and earn a huge 3 points in the Premier League.
Up Next
Odegaard reflects on ‘massive win’ v. Wolves
Odegaard reflects on 'massive win' v. Wolves
Martin Odegaard discusses Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Wolves, explaining how important the tough win was for the Premier League title picture.
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Arsenal Matchweek 34
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Arsenal Matchweek 34
Relive Arsenal's well-earned victory over Wolves in Matchweek 34, a win that put the Gunners atop the Premier League table.
Odegaard makes it 2-0 for Arsenal v. Wolves
Odegaard makes it 2-0 for Arsenal v. Wolves
Despite the difficult angle, Martin Odegaard slots it home to give Arsenal the 2-0 lead over Wolves and help the Gunners earn a crucial 3 points at Molineux Stadium.
Trossard’s top corner score puts Arsenal up 1-0
Trossard's top corner score puts Arsenal up 1-0
Leandro Trossard's perfectly placed goal gives Arsenal the 1-0 lead over Wolves in a gritty showdown at Molineux Stadium.
Morris: Luton’s 5-1 loss a ‘learning experience’
Morris: Luton's 5-1 loss a 'learning experience'
Carlton Morris discusses Luton Town's 5-1 loss to Brentford, diving into how the team must 'bounce back' to avoid relegation.
Analyzing Luton’s ‘shocking’ loss to Brentford
Analyzing Luton's 'shocking' loss to Brentford
Robbie Mustoe, Tim Howard and Rebecca Lowe unpack Luton Town's 5-1 defeat to Brentford and discuss why the Hatters came out so flat at Kenilworth Road.
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Brentford Matchweek 34
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Brentford Matchweek 34
Relive Brentford's 5-1 drubbing of Luton Town, where four different players scored for the Bees in a dominant victory at Kenilworth Road in Matchweek 34.
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Burnley MW 34
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Burnley MW 34
Watch highlights from Burnley's 4-1 victoy over Sheffield United in Matchweek 34, where the Clarets earned a much-needed victory at Bramall Lane.
Berry gets Luton Town on the board v. Brentford
Berry gets Luton Town on the board v. Brentford
Luke Berry scores Luton Town's only goal in a blowout against Brentford at Kenilworth Road.
Schade smashes home Brentford’s fifth goal
Schade smashes home Brentford's fifth goal
Kevin Schade scores Brentford's fifth goal of the day to give the Bees a 5-0 lead over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.
Guðmundsson scores seconds after subbing on
Guðmundsson scores seconds after subbing on
Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson makes an instabt impact, building upon Burnley's lead over Sheffield United moments after subbing on in the match.