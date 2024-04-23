 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryan Fodje.jpg
Four-Star Ryan Fodje Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation
NCAA Football: Washington at Southern California
NFL Rookie Dynasty Rankings 2024: Quarterback
Jordan Clay.jpg
Jordan Clay Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nfsegment_240423.jpg
Forest have ‘overstepped the mark’ with statements
nbc_imsa_longbeachreview_240423.jpg
Ganassi becomes third different GTP winner of 2024
nbc_golf_gt_greenintv_240423.jpg
Green motivated by Olympics, Korda’s dominance

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryan Fodje.jpg
Four-Star Ryan Fodje Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation
NCAA Football: Washington at Southern California
NFL Rookie Dynasty Rankings 2024: Quarterback
Jordan Clay.jpg
Jordan Clay Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nfsegment_240423.jpg
Forest have ‘overstepped the mark’ with statements
nbc_imsa_longbeachreview_240423.jpg
Ganassi becomes third different GTP winner of 2024
nbc_golf_gt_greenintv_240423.jpg
Green motivated by Olympics, Korda’s dominance

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Trossard drills Arsenal 1-0 in front of Chelsea

April 23, 2024 03:07 PM
Declan Rice puts Leandro Trossard in space, where he unleashes a powerful strike into the back of the net to give Arsenal an early lead against Chelsea at the Emirates.
Up Next
nbc_pl_nfsegment_240423.jpg
8:01
Forest have ‘overstepped the mark’ with statements
Now Playing
nbc_pl_robertsonmixedzone_240422.jpg
5:30
Robertson: Reds always believed in title mettle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_vandijkmixedzone_240421.jpg
6:01
Van Dijk hails Gakpo, Gravenberch after 3-1 win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_240421.jpg
6:18
Lowe Down: Klopp’s team selection was a ‘gamble’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_240421.jpg
11:55
PL Update: Liverpool bounce back
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulliv_postgameklopp_240424.jpg
2:00
Klopp reflects on Liverpool’s win against Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fullivhl_240421.jpg
11:46
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Liverpool Matchweek 34
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw34allgoals_240421.jpg
13:27
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 34
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulliv_jotagoal_240421.jpg
2:12
Jota gives Liverpool two-score cushion over Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulliv_gravenberchgoal_240421.jpg
1:21
Gravenberch’s rocket puts Liverpool up 2-1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulliv_castagnegoal_240421.jpg
1:26
Castagne makes things level for Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cpwhu_240421.jpg
12:06
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. West Ham MWK 34
Now Playing