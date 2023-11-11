Watch Now
Lindelof powers Man United in front of Luton Town
Victor Lindelof's rocket from inside the box finds the back of the net to break the deadlock for Manchester United against Luton Town at Old Trafford
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Everton MWK 12
Look back on Everton's impressive performance against Crystal Palace, where the Toffees won a five-goal thriller at Selhurst Park in Matchweek 12.
Extended HLs: Man United v. Luton Town MWK 12
Victor Lindelof saves the day for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United as he provides the difference for the Red Devils in a hard fought win over Luton Town at Old Trafford.
Warnock: Man United ‘don’t have answers’
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Stephen Warnock reflect on Manchester United's narrow 1-0 win over Luton Town, and explain why they're not high on the Red Devils despite the win.
Vieira sent off for dangerous tackle v. Burnley
Arsenal go down to 10 men after Fabio Vieira receives a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on Burnley's Josh Brownhill at the Emirates.
Gueye gives Everton 3-2 lead v. Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace get the wind knocked out of them following Idrissa Gueye's go-ahead goal to make it 3-2 for the Toffees at Selhurst Park.
Edouard erases Everton’s lead over Palace
Odsonne Edouard takes his time and slots home Crystal Palace's second of the evening to bring his side level at 2-2 against Everton at Selhurst Park.
Zinchenko’s acrobatic effort puts Arsenal 3-1 up
Oleksandr Zinchenko times his volley perfectly as he finds the back of the net to give Arsenal a two-goal cushion against Burnley at the Emirates.
Saliba makes it 2-1 for Arsenal against Burnley
Arsenal retake the lead just a few minutes after Burnley's equalizer thanks to William Saliba's towering header from a corner kick at the Emirates.
Brownhill equalizes for Burnley against Arsenal
Josh Brownhill has silenced the Arsenal faithful at the Emirates by scoring Burnley's equalizer early in the second half.
Doucoure taps in Everton’s second v. Palace
Vitaliy Mykolenko's effort hits off the post and into the path of Abdoulaye Doucoure, who tucks away Everton's second goal of the match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Trossard bravely heads Arsenal ahead of Burnley
Leandro Trossard injures his shoulder but not before he rises up to head Arsenal's go-ahead goal in the 46th minute against Burnley at the Emirates.