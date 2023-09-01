Watch Now
Liverpool reject Al-Ittihad's verbal bid for Salah
David Ornstein provides the latest updates on Liverpool rejecting Saudi club Al-Ittihad's verbal bid for Mohamed Salah, but explains why this negotiation is far from over.
Ornstein: Brighton acquire Barcelona’s Fati
David Ornstein details Brighton's blockbuster deal with Barcelona to acquire Ansu Fati on loan.
Ornstein: Liverpool agree to sign Gravenberch
David Ornstein reports on Liverpool's deal for Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch, and explains why the deal is still on despite Bayern's failed negotiations for Fulham's Joao Palhinha.
Ornstein: Tottenham signing Johnson from Forest
David Ornstein breaks down Tottenham's successful pursuit of Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson, who is set to join Spurs ahead of the transfer deadline.
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 4
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 4 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Arsenal v. Manchester United will be ‘wide open’
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola break down Arsenal v. Manchester United in Matchweek 4 and why the match could be a 'wide open' affair.
Aston Villa can push Liverpool in Matchweek 4
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola break down Liverpool v. Aston Villa in Matchweek 4 and how Aston Villa can push Liverpool to a draw or possibly even win the match.
Champions League group stage draw reactions
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola look at the Champions League group stage draw and which Premier League teams should be happy with their draws.
Tottenham reinvented under Postecoglou, Maddison
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Izzy Christiansen and Darren Lewis assess the instant impact of Ange Postecoglou and James Maddison at Tottenham after a turbulent summer that saw the departure of club legend Harry Kane.
How can Man United solve woes amid ‘toxicity’?
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Izzy Christiansen and Darren Lewis discuss why Manchester United seem to struggle mentally every week and what lies at the root of the rot at Old Trafford.
Klopp schools Howe in Liverpool’s win v. Newcastle
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Izzy Christiansen and Darren Lewis analyze how Jurgen Klopp got the better of Eddie Howe in 10-man Liverpool's come-from-behind win over Newcastle.
How Sterling rediscovered his top form for Chelsea
Matt Holland, Owen Hargreaves and Leroy Rosenior examine how Raheem Sterling has elevated his game to match his peak at Liverpool to give Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea a focal point in attack.