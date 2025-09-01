 Skip navigation
carter davis miami
No. 10 Miami digs in late, tops No. 6 Notre Dame 27-24 in thriller
2023 Ryder Cup Singles Matches
Luke Donald makes picks, ready to run it back with nearly identical European Ryder Cup team
AUTO: AUG 31 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Legacy MC’s Erik Jones, John Hunter Nemechek score top-five finishes at Darlington

nbc_pl_jacksontransfer_250901.jpg
Report: Bayern, Chelsea reach deal on Jackson
nbc_golf_lukedonaldintv_250901.jpg
Donald learning from road Ryder Cup victories
hovland.jpg
Hovland’s struggles will fuel him at Ryder Cup

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_pl_jacksontransfer_250901.jpg
Report: Bayern, Chelsea reach deal on Jackson
nbc_golf_lukedonaldintv_250901.jpg
Donald learning from road Ryder Cup victories
hovland.jpg
Hovland’s struggles will fuel him at Ryder Cup

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Reacting to Liverpool's reported deal for Guehi

September 1, 2025 10:32 AM
The Sky Sports crew react and discuss the breaking news of Liverpool reportedly agreeing to terms on a deal for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

nbc_pl_jacksontransfer_250901.jpg
01:41
Report: Bayern, Chelsea reach deal on Jackson
nbc_pl_2robbiespreview_250831.jpg
02:10
Will Man City bounce back for Manchester Derby?
GettyImages-2232876446_copy.jpg
03:42
Ndiaye ‘makes things happen’ when he’s on the ball
GettyImages-2232853651_site.jpg
02:16
Le Bris’ Sunderland off to hot start this season
nbc_pl_2robbiestzv2_250831.jpg
01:38
Amorim feeling ‘emotion, pressure’ of Man Utd job
nbc_pl_2robbiestz_250831.jpg
01:17
Analyzing’s Szoboszlai’s worldie free kick
nbc_pl_mw3allgoals_250831.jpg
13:16
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_update_250831.1_(1).jpg
11:28
PL Update: Liverpool show grit against Arsenal
nbc_pl_guehiintv_250831.jpg
01:21
Guehi echoes staying humble after Palace victory
nbc_pl_lowedown_250831.jpg
05:11
Lowe Down: Liverpool make statement in title race
nbc_pl_matetasarrintv_250831.jpg
02:51
Mateta and Sarr praise Guehi after commanding win
nbc_pl_avlcppostgame_250831.jpg
02:45
Palace cruise past Villa side that ‘looked spent’
nbc_pl_avlvscp_250831.jpg
10:39
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace MWK 3
nbc_pl_palacethirdgoal_250831.jpg
01:42
Sarr adds third goal to Crystal Palace’s lead
nbc_pl_palacesecondgoal_250831.jpg
01:37
Guehi silences Villa Park to double Palace’s lead
mateta_thumb_copy__525501.jpg
01:43
Mateta opens scoring with calm penalty kick
nbc_pl_artetaintv_250831.jpg
05:31
Arsenal had ‘no margin’ for error v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_livars_250831.jpg
08:28
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Arsenal Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_szoboslaiintv_250831.jpg
02:10
Szoboszlai: ‘I was confident in myself’ for goal
nbc_pl_livarspostgame_250831.jpg
03:26
Szoboszlai’s magic guides Liverpool past Arsenal
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250831.jpg
01:28
Szoboszlai nails perfect free kick to open scoring
nbc_pl_ynwa_250831.jpg
01:45
WATCH: ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ against Arsenal
nbc_pl_nfwhu_250831.jpg
11:37
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. West Ham MWK 3
nbc_pl_bhamchl_250831.jpg
13:34
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Man City Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_nfwhupostgame_250831.jpg
01:52
Reactions from West Ham’s epic finish v. Forest
nbc_pl_whulatewin_250831.jpg
16:40
Highlights: West Ham’s dominant finish v. Forest
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_250830.jpg
01:42
Gruda carves through City’s to give Brighton lead
nbc_pl_whugoal3_250831.jpg
01:37
Wilson heads West Ham 3-0 ahead of Forest
nbc_pl_whugoal2_250831.jpg
03:54
Paqueta’s penalty doubles West Ham’s lead
nbc_pl_whugoal1_250831.jpg
01:38
Bowen fires West Ham 1-0 in front of Forest

nbc_golf_lukedonaldintv_250901.jpg
09:58
Donald learning from road Ryder Cup victories
hovland.jpg
09:35
Hovland’s struggles will fuel him at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_jonrahmpick_250901.jpg
04:13
Rahm excited for New York fans at Bethpage
nbc_wnba_topplays_250901.jpg
02:07
Highlights: Sparks win clutch battle vs. Mystics
chase_briscoe_wds.jpg
23:40
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Darlington playoff race
nbc_nas_cupdarlington_250831.jpg
14:54
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Darlington
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250831.jpg
01:01
Best Cup driver audio from Darlington playoff race
nbc_nas_elliott_250831.jpg
01:32
Darlington was ‘a really long night’ for Elliott
nbc_nas_hamlin_250831.jpg
01:28
Hamlin: Darlington is such an ‘execution race’
nbc_nas_bubba_250831.jpg
03:03
Bubba proud of rebound for sixth at Darlington
blaney_spin.jpg
01:46
Darlington proves to be difficult playoff opener
nbc_nas_jones_250831.jpg
43
Jones ‘couldn’t get the run’ on leaders late
nbc_nas_reddick_250831.jpg
02:01
Reddick laments loss despite strong points day
nbc_nas_briscoe_250831.jpg
01:33
Briscoe delivers Darlington dominance in playoffs
nbc_nas_bowmanstop_250831.jpg
01:51
Problems on pit road set Bowman back at Darlington
nbc_golf_mattwallace_250831.jpg
06:03
Wallace will ‘never give up on the Ryder Cup’
nbc_nas_berrycrash_250831.jpg
01:35
Berry in early playoff trouble after Lap 1 spin
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250831.jpg
04:07
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 4
nbc_nas_jarrettpick_250831.jpg
01:04
Jarrett reveals Cup playoff picks, Championship 4
nbc_golf_tftrcfansep2_250828.jpg
01:01
Home fans add ‘bonkers’ edge to the Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_rolextfrcpoultertext_250828.jpg
01:05
Poulter & Olazabal’s emotional message in 2012
nbc_golf_tftrcazinger_250828.jpg
01:00
Ballesteros’ iconic duel with Azinger in 1991
nbc_golf_fmchampionshiprd4_250831.jpg
12:15
Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 4
nbc_nbc_sgmagic_250831.jpg
02:41
Shammgod excited for Magic with Banchero, Wagner
nbc_nba_sgkobe_250831.jpg
04:39
Shammgod’s first impression of Kobe was ‘a nut’
nbc_nba_sgballhandling_250831.jpg
06:54
How Shammgod made handles more than ‘showboating’
nbc_cyc_vueltastage9hl_250831.jpg
34:49
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 9
nbc_cyc_vueltastage9finish_250831.jpg
07:57
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 9 Finish
nbc_golf_thitikulkorda2_250830.jpg
39
Thitikul and Korda exchange great shots in Boston
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_250830.jpg
03:15
Milner’s penalty brings Brighton level v. Man City