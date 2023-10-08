Watch Now
Lowe Down: Arteta deals brutal blow to Guardiola
Rebecca Lowe answers Tim Howard's and Robbie Mustoe's biggest questions from Matchweek 8, including the signficiance of Mikel Arteta's win over Pep Guardiola, Tottenham's title chances, and more.
Romero showcasing poise under Postecoglou
Robbie Earle explains why Cristian Romero is his underappreciated performer of the week following yet another standout performance for Tottenham against Luton Town.
McTominay proves he belongs in Man United lineup
Robbie Mustoe explains why Scott McTominay is his underappreciated performer of the week following his heroic game-winning performance against Brentford.
Analyzing Raya’s struggles against Manchester City
Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard hit the tactics board to break down Manchester City's successful press against Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya, and show how the Gunners were able to make Man City uncomfortable on the ball.
PL Update: Arsenal stun Manchester City
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap wild Sunday in the Premiter League, starting with Newcastle and West Ham's four-goal thriller, Liverpool's battle with Brighton, and Arsenal's huge win over Man City.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 8
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 8 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Arteta credits team’s spirit, attitude in City win
Mikel Arteta joins the desk after Arsenal's win over Manchester City at the Emirates and describes what the victory means for his team moving forward.
Klopp shares takeaways from draw v. Brighton
Jurgen Klopp shares his thoughts on Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Brighton at the Amex.
Silva feels ‘disappointment’ after loss to Arsenal
Bernardo Silva joins the desk following Manchester City's loss to Arsenal and shares his thoughts on his side's performance at the Emirates.
De Zerbi ‘really pleased’ with Brighton draw
Roberto De Zerbi explains why he thinks Brighton deserved to win against Liverpool following a 2-2 draw at the Amex.
Moyes: West Ham gain ‘great point’ v. Newcastle
David Moyes shares his thoughts on West Ham United's hard-fought draw against Newcastle United at London Stadium.
Guardiola details what went wrong v. Arsenal
Pep Guardiola shares his main takeaways from Manchester City's 1-0 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates.