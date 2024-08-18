Watch Now
Lowe Down: Villa will finish in the PL's top four
For the first time this season, Rebecca Lowe answers Tim Howard's, Robbie Earle's, and Robbie Mustoe's most pressing questions from Matchweek 1.
Guardiola: Win against Chelsea was ‘unbelievable’
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola joins the desk after Manchester City's 2-0 win over Chelsea and explains why this season feels different than previous ones.
Man City showed ‘hunger’ in win v. Chelsea
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps react to Manchester City's dominant display against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 1.
Kovacic analyzes Manchester City’s win v. Chelsea
Mateo Kovacic joins the desk following Manchester City's impressive 2-0 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Maresca: Chelsea going in ‘the right direction’
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca joins the pitchside desk following his side's 2-0 loss to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 1.
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Man City Matchweek 1
Manchester City begin their title defense with a dominant display against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 1.
Colwill: Chelsea ‘will be a good team’
Levi Colwill joins the pitchside desk following Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Manchester City and details why Blues fans should feel good about the future under Enzo Maresca.
Glasner reacts to Palace’s controversial no-goal
Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner speaks to the media following his side's 2-1 loss to Brentford at the Gtech.
Kovacic drills Man City 2-0 in front of Chelsea
The former Chelsea midfielder doubles Manchester City's advantage with a powerful finish in the second half at Stamford Bridge.
Haaland’s chip puts Man City 1-0 ahead of Chelsea
Erling Haaland puts his name on the scoresheet once again with a cheeky finish past Robert Sanchez to give Manchester City an early lead against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Crystal Palace MWK 1
A controversial decision in the first half cost Eberechi Eze and Crystal Palace a goal, but Brentford managed to settle down and were able to outlast the Eagles en route to a 2-1 victory at the Gtech.
Wissa fires Brentford 2-1 in front of Palace
Brentford regain their lead against Crystal Palace thanks to Yoane Wissa's close-range finish in the second half at the Gtech.