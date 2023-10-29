 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Football: Oklahoma at Kansas
AP Top 25: Oklahoma slips to No. 10; Kansas, K-State enter poll
GOLF-QATAR-MASTERS
Välimäki beats Campillo in a playoff to win Qatar Masters
Mexico Open at Vidanta - Round One
After nearly 5 months away, PGA Tour’s top putter set to return in Cabo

Top Clips

Bautista.jpg
Highlight: World Superbike Round 12 - Spain Race 1
nbc_pl_tactics_231029.jpg
What makes Haaland ‘such a prolific striker’
Highlights: MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix
Highlights: MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Lowe Down: Blades 'got to make a change'

October 29, 2023 02:38 PM
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Robbie Mustoe's biggest questions from Matchweek 10, including her thoughts on Erik ten Hag's and Paul Heckingbottom's job security, Aston Villa's status as contenders, and more.
nbc_pl_tactics_231029.jpg
5:47
What makes Haaland ‘such a prolific striker’
nbc_pl_emeryintv_231029.jpg
4:07
Emery analyzes Aston Villa’s win over Luton Town
nbc_pl_lweinintv_231029.jpg
2:48
Calvert-Lewin dedicates win in honor of Kenwright
nbc_pl_tenhagintvv2_231029.jpg
2:47
Ten Hag: ‘Wrong decisions’ cost Man United v. City
nbc_pl_allgoalsmw10_231029.jpg
13:45
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_update_231029.jpg
24:49
PL Update: Man City dominate Man United
nbc_pl_pepintv_231029.jpg
2:27
Guardiola ‘really pleased’ after win v. Man United
nbc_pl_kloopintv_231029.jpg
0:37
Klopp shares best wishes to Diaz and his family
nbc_pl_leedixon_231029.jpg
2:33
Dixon: Ten Hag ‘looks caught in the headlights’
1:23
Can any team stop Man City?
1:23
Can any team stop Man City?
nbc_pl_silvahaalandintv_231029.jpg
3:15
Silva, Haaland recap ‘fabulous’ win v. Man United
nbc_pl_mumcanalysis_231029.jpg
5:43
Earle: Man United have ‘no style, no structure’
