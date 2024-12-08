 Skip navigation
Tamar Bates scores 29 points to help Missouri beat No. 1 Kansas 76-67
Tamar Bates scores 29 points to help Missouri beat No. 1 Kansas 76-67
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins
Blackhawks place goaltender Petr Mrazek on IR with a left groin injury
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Giant Slalom
Thomas Tumler earns first Alpine World Cup win; Lucas Braathen records Brazil’s first podium

nbc_rtf_mssgcfpissending_241208.jpg
What message did committee send in final bracket?
nbc_rtf_easypathtoship_241208.jpg
Georgia, Texas have easiest paths forward in CFP
nbc_pl_update_241208.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea astound Tottenham Hotspur

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Lowe Down: Chelsea will be top by New Year's Day

December 8, 2024 02:45 PM
Rebecca Lowe answers Gary Neville's and Tim Howard's most pressing questions from Matchweek 15, including her thoughts on Dan Ashworth leaving Manchester United, Chelsea's title chances, and more.
nbc_pl_update_241208.jpg
9:06
PL Update: Chelsea astound Tottenham Hotspur
nbc_pl_totchepostgame_241208.jpg
2:30
Maresca deserves ‘great credit’ for Chelsea’s form
nbc_pl_marescaintv_241208.jpg
1:06
Maresca discusses Chelsea’s title chances
nbc_pl_angeintv_241208.jpg
3:51
Postecoglou reacts to ‘painful’ loss to Chelsea
nbc_pl_totche_241208.jpg
15:04
Extended HLs: Tottenham Hotspur v. Chelsea MWK 15
nbc_pl_totchepostmatch_241208.jpg
2:23
Chelsea ‘deserve to be in the title race’
nbc_pl_totgoal3_241208.jpg
0:51
Son gives Spurs hope late against Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal4_241208.jpg
2:11
Palmer’s Panenka makes it 4-2 for Chelsea v. Spurs
nbc_pl_chegoal3_241208.jpg
1:38
Fernandez rockets Chelsea 3-2 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_chegoal2_241208.jpg
2:38
Palmer’s penalty makes it 2-2 for Chelsea v. Spurs
nbc_pl_chegoal1_241208.jpg
0:46
Sancho pulls one back for Chelsea v. Spurs
nbc_pl_totgoal2_241208.jpg
1:56
Kulusevski slots home Spurs’ second v. Chelsea
