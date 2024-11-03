 Skip navigation
Top News

U.S. Amateur Championship - Round of 32 and Round of 16
Arizona senior advances to final stage of DP World Tour Q-School
Syndication: The Register Guard
AP Top 25: Oregon a unanimous No. 1 ahead of 1st CFP rankings, followed by Georgia, Ohio State
ATHLETICS-US-MARATHON-NEW YORK
Abdi Nageeye, Sheila Chepkirui win New York City Marathon with late surges

Top Clips

nbc_nas_hocevarcrash_241103.jpg
Contact from Hocevar sends Hemric into Gilliland
nbc_nas_bellspinoutv3_241103.jpg
Bell spins into Lajoie early at Martinsville
nbc_pl_fernandesintv_241103.jpg
Fernandes feels responsibility for ten Hag sacking

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Lowe Down: Man United hiring Amorim 'has to work'

November 3, 2024 02:59 PM
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Tim Howard's most pressing questions from Matchweek 10, including her thoughts on Manchester United hiring Ruben Amorim, Arsenal's title chances, and more.
nbc_pl_fernandesintv_241103.jpg
5:24
Fernandes feels responsibility for ten Hag sacking
nbc_pl_rvnintv_241103.jpg
4:16
Van Nistelrooy enjoying every second at Man United
nbc_pl_plupdate_241103.jpg
6:15
PL Update: Chelsea, Man United share spoils
nbc_pl_muvchehlv2_241103.jpg
14:22
Extended HLs: Man United v. Chelsea Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_muvchepostgamereax_241103.jpg
4:44
Chelsea’s ‘future looks pretty bright’
nbc_pl_chegoalcaicedo_241103.jpg
1:48
Caicedo rockets Chelsea level against Man United
nbc_pl_mugoalfernandes_241103.jpg
3:01
Fernandes’ penalty gives Man United lead v. Blues
nbc_pl_totvavlhl_241103.jpg
11:07
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Aston Villa MWK 10
nbc_pl_totvavlpostgamereax_241103.jpg
2:09
Tottenham’s intensity too much for Villa to handle
nbc_pl_totgoalmaddison_241103.jpg
2:48
Maddison’s free kick gives Spurs 4-1 lead v. Villa
image_(2)_copy.jpg
1:34
Solanke’s brace makes it 3-1 for Spurs v. Villa
nbc_pl_totsolankegoal_241103.jpg
1:59
Solanke’s chip gives Tottenham 2-1 lead v. Villa
