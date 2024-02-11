Watch Now
Lowe Down: Why West Ham should stand by Moyes
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Robbie Mustoe's biggest questions from Matchweek 24, including Arsenal's celebrations, David Moyes' future at West Ham, Aston Villa's outlook, and more.
PL Update: Arsenal rout West Ham
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap an action-packed Sunday where Arsenal pounced on West Ham United and Manchester United got the job done against Aston Villa.
Ten Hag reacts to ‘massive win’ over Aston Villa
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises his team for their performance in a 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park.
Moyes discusses ‘very difficult’ loss to Arsenal
West Ham United manager David Moyes looks back on his side's disappointing 6-0 loss to Arsenal at London Stadium in Matchweek 24.
Man United’s setup was ‘clever’ v. Villa
Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux discuss their takeaways from Manchester United's win over Aston Villa at Villa Park in Matchweek 24.
Man United ‘got the job done’ against Aston Villa
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Manchester United's 2-1 win over Aston Villa, where Scott McTominay was the hero of the night for the Red Devils at Villa Park.
McTominay gives Man United 2-1 lead v. Aston Vila
Scott McTominay does it again as he scores late in the second half for Manchester United to give his side a 2-1 lead over Aston Villa at Villa Park.
Luiz equalizes for Aston Villa against Man United
Aston Villa gets back on level terms against Manchester United thanks to Douglas Luiz's equalizer in the second half at Villa Park.
Hojlund puts Man United in front of Aston Villa
Manchester United take the lead as Rasmus Hojlund taps in his side's go-ahead goal against Aston Villa at Villa Park.
Arteta overjoyed with 6-0 win v. West Ham
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reflects on his side's 6-0 win over West Ham United at London Stadium in Matchweek 24.
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Arsenal Matchweek 24
A brace from Bukayo Saka and a screamer from Declan Rice helped guide Arsenal to a dominant 6-0 victory over West Ham United at London Stadium in Matchweek 24.
Rice’s screamer gives Arsenal 6-0 lead v. West Ham
Declan Rice gives Arsenal the cherry on top as his belter from long distance gives the Gunners a 6-0 lead over the Hammers at London Stadium.