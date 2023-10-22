Luiz fires Aston Villa 1-0 in front of West Ham

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_csu_steram_231019.jpg
NFL Week 7 Best Bets: Buccaneers vs Falcons, Rams vs Steelers, National TE Day TD Props
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
2023 PGA Championship - Round Three
Brooks appears to be down for boxing match against Bryson
ZOZO Championship - Final Round
Zozo Champ. purse: Prize money payout and FedExCup points

Top Clips

nbc_pl_moyeschat_231022__262252.jpg
Neville: ‘Moyes is up there with the greats’
nbc_golf_lpga_bmwchampionshipfinalrdehl_231022.jpg
Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_zozofinalrdhl_231022.jpg
Highlights: ZOZO Championship, Final Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_csu_steram_231019.jpg
NFL Week 7 Best Bets: Buccaneers vs Falcons, Rams vs Steelers, National TE Day TD Props
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
2023 PGA Championship - Round Three
Brooks appears to be down for boxing match against Bryson
ZOZO Championship - Final Round
Zozo Champ. purse: Prize money payout and FedExCup points

Top Clips

nbc_pl_moyeschat_231022__262252.jpg
Neville: ‘Moyes is up there with the greats’
nbc_golf_lpga_bmwchampionshipfinalrdehl_231022.jpg
Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_zozofinalrdhl_231022.jpg
Highlights: ZOZO Championship, Final Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Luiz fires Aston Villa 1-0 in front of West Ham

October 22, 2023 12:04 PM
Douglas Luiz's long-range effort manages to sneak past the outstretched arm of Alphonse Areola to give Aston Villa the early advantage over West Ham United at Villa Park.
Up Next
nbc_pl_moyeschat_231022__262252.jpg
2:46
Neville: ‘Moyes is up there with the greats’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_231021_1697926867806_5500k.jpg
31:22
PL Update: Arsenal rally for draw v. Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_maguireintv_231021.jpg
3:13
Maguire reacts to Sir Bobby Charlton’s death
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shumupostgame_231021.jpg
3:02
Man United ‘nowhere near’ contention despite win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shumuhl_231021.jpg
9:19
Extended HLs: Sheffield Utd v. Man Utd Matchweek 9
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mugoal2_231021.jpg
1:27
Dalot’s golazo gives Man United lead over Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mugoal1v2_231021.jpg
1:12
McTominay volleys Man United in front of Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shugoal1_231021.jpg
3:23
McBurnie’s penalty puts Blades level v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pepintv_231021.jpg
3:45
Guardiola details significance of win v. Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tunnelsilence_231021.jpg
2:54
Man United, Blades pay respect to Charlton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_heckintenhag_231021.jpg
1:27
Ten Hag, Heckingbottom honor Charlton’s legacy
Now Playing
nbc_pl_riceintv_231021.jpg
2:01
Rice: Arsenal showed ‘character’ against Chelsea
Now Playing