Luton Town, Blades, Burnley struggling in PL
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Izzy Christiansen, and Natalie Gedra have a roundtable discussion about the uphill climb the newly-promoted teams are having in the Premier League this season.
Kulusevski opens the scoring for Spurs v. Chelsea
Dejan Kulusevski gets high-flying Tottenham up and running early against Chelsea with a left-footed strike that deflects off Levi Colwill into the back of the net.
Chelsea targeting an ‘elite forward’ in January
David Ornstein breaks down Chelsea's January transfer window wish list, and explains how the club plans to find a new forward for Mauricio Pochettino's squad.
How Tottenham became a PL contender overnight
David Ornstein explains how Tottenham Hotspur spent the offseason revamping the club at every level in order to set up Ange Postecoglou for success in his first Premier League season.
Wright: Arsenal’s loss to Newcastle felt ‘unfair’
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Izzy Christiansen, and Natalie Gedra share their thoughts on Newcastle's controversial win over Arsenal and discuss the role that VAR had on the match.
Doku offers ‘another dynamic’ to Man City’s attack
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe heap praise on Jeremy Doku's most recent man of the match performance against Bournemouth, and discuss his ceiling playing at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola.
Man United struggling despite win over Fulham
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their main takeaways from Manchester United's marginal win over Fulham, and discuss Erik ten Hag's ability to improve the team's level of play moving forward.
Diaz saves ‘erratic’ Liverpool v. Luton Town
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Liverpool and Luton Town's "incredible" 1-1 draw, where Luis Diaz salvaged a point for the Reds late in stoppage time at Kenilworth Road.
Is VAR to blame for Arsenal’s loss to Newcastle?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap an action-packed Machweek 11 in the Premier League, and have an in-depth discussion regarding Newcastle's controversial win over Arsenal.
Ayew ‘gives his all’ for Crystal Palace
Robbie Earle explains why Jordan Ayew is his underappreciated performer following his impressive showing for Crystal Palace over the weekend against Burnley at Turf Moor.
Lascelles steps up for Newcastle against Arsenal
Robbie Mustoe explains why Jamaal Lascelles is his underappreciated performer of the week following his standout performance in Newcastle United's win over Arsenal in Matchweek 11.
PL Update: Liverpool survive scare v. Luton Town
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap an action-packed Sunday in the Premier League, where Nottingham Forest upset Aston Villa, and Luton Town battled Liverpool to a draw at Kenilworth Road.
Analyzing Doku’s ‘sensational’ game v. Cherries
Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard hit the tactics board to give an in-depth breakdown of Jeremy Doku's man of the match performance against Bournemouth, and compare Doku to Jack Grealish in terms of effectiveness at Man City.