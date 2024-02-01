Watch Now
Mainoo becomes Manchester United's hero v. Wolves
Anna Jackson, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe react to Manchester United's stunning 4-3 victory over Wolves, and praise Kobbie Mainoo for rescuing Manchester United in injury time at the Molineux.
Ten Hag: Man United’s win v. Wolves was ‘massive’
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacts to his side's 4-3 win over Wolves and discusses Kobbie Mainoo's emergence at just 18 years old.
Analyzing Bradley’s best moments v. Chelsea
Robbie Mustoe hits the tactics board to analyze Conor Bradley's man of the match performance for Liverpool against Chelsea in Matchweek 22.
PL Update: Mainoo saves Man United v. Wolves
Anna Jackson, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Manchester United's thrilling 4-3 win against Wolves and West Ham's draw against Bournemouth.
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Man United Matchweek 22
Relive Manchester United's seven-goal thriller against Wolves, where 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo's first Premier League goal rescued Manchester United in injury time to secure three points at the Molineux.
Mainoo rescues Man United v. Wolves
Eighteen-year-old Kobbie Mainoo saves the day for Manchester United with a dazzling run and an equally as impressive finish to make it 4-3 for the Red Devils against Wolves at the Molinuex.
Neto makes it 3-3 v. Man United in the 95th minute
Wolves get back to level terms at 3-3 against Manchester United thanks to Pedro Neto's effort in the 95th minute at the Molineux.
Kilman brings Wolves within one of Man United
Wolves aren't done just yet as Max Kilman manages to beat Andre Onana from close range to make it 3-2 in Manchester United's favor late in the second half at the Molineux.
McTominay heads Man United 3-1 in front of Wolves
Scott McTominay does it again for Manchester United as he comes off the bench to restore the Red Devils' two-goal cushion over Wolves at the Molineux.
Sarabia reduces Wolves’ deficit to Man United
Andre Onana guesses the wrong way as Pablo Sarabia tucks away Wolves' penalty to reduce their deficit to 2-1 against Manchester United at the Molineux.
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Bournemouth Matchweek 22
An early mistake nearly cost West Ham dearly, but James Ward-Prowse's penalty in the second half was enough to salvage a point for the Hammers against Bournemouth at London Stadium.
Ward-Prowse’s penalty puts West Ham level
Mohammed Kudus is taken down inside the box and following a VAR review, a penalty is given. James Ward-Prowse steps up to the spot and equalizes for the Hammers against the Cherries in the second half at London Stadium.