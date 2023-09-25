Watch Now
Man City 'feel unbeatable' after perfect start
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Shaun Wright-Phillips, and Mayowa Quadri discuss Manchester City's perfect start to the Premier League season and explain why its so difficult to see them losing any time soon.
Sheffield United already in PL relegation battle
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Shaun Wright-Phillips, and Mayowa Quadri examine the relegation battle that's already brewing between the newly-promoted sides from the Championship.
Postecoglou providing the spark for Tottenham
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Shaun Wright-Phillips, and Mayowa Quadri discuss Ange Postecoglou's influence at Tottenham and how the team has embraced a new style of play at the club.
Worrying signs for Arsenal after Tottenham draw
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Shaun Wright-Phillips, and Mayowa Quadri analyze Arsenal's performance against Tottenham and share their concerns about the Gunners' attack.
Liverpool playing like PL title contenders
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Liverpool's status as Premier League title contenders following a 3-1 win over West Ham United over the weekend, and an overall strong start to the season.
Man City’s success built on ‘great recruitment’
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap 10-men Manchester City's 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, and discuss the club's ability to recruit players at an elite level.
How long will it take to fix Chelsea?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe examine the current state of Chelsea following a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa, and debate over the team's uncertain future under Mauricio Pochettino.
Key takeaways from thrilling North London derby
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe examine Mikel Arteta's decision to supplant Aaron Ramsdale with David Raya as Arsenal's No. 1 goalkeeper and recap this past weekend's North London derby against Tottenham.
Man United ‘a million miles away’ from contention
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe break down Manchester United's win over Burnley and discuss the state of the Red Devils' dressing room under manager Erik ten Hag.
Van de Ven ‘quietly proving’ his place in PL
Robbie Mustoe explains why Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven is his underappreciated performer of the week following his performance in the North London derby against Arsenal.
Branthwaite shines for Everton against Brentford
Robbie Earle explains why Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is his underappreciated performer of the week following his standout performance for the Toffees in a win over Brentford.
Highlights: Newcastle United 8, Sheffield United 0
Relive Newcastle United's historic 8-0 victory over Sheffield United from Bramall Lane in Matchweek 6.