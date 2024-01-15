 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Iowa at Minnesota
Iowa beats Minnesota 86-77 to make Fran McCaffery the winningest coach in program history
iSELuBhcG3DvA4aD2vVkuiUpz6CgSNVi4m6fEwkd3jY_jordan_hicks.jpg
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Jordan Hicks signs with Giants
mike woodson indiana USATSI
Inside Purdue-Indiana, a basketball-crazed state’s most intense rivalry

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_eaglesbucscoachpost_240115.jpg
Sirianni on ‘rut’, Bowles embracing underdog
nbc_cbb_big10intenep2_240115.jpg
Big Ten in 10: Buy stock in Minnesota, Nebraska
nbc_nas_fivestorylines_240115.jpg
5 storylines to watch during 2024 NASCAR season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Man United's lack of identity evident v. Tottenham

January 15, 2024 04:17 PM
Matt Holland, Leroy Rosenior, and Tim Sherwood examine Manchester United's struggles against a high-flying Tottenham side despite earing a draw at Old Trafford.
nbc_pl_t2r_mustoeua_bobb_240114.jpg
3:12
Bobb is a ‘special talent’ at Manchester City
nbc_pl_t2r_earleua_hojbjerg_240114.jpg
3:05
Hojbjerg puts on ‘professional performance’
nbc_pl_tacticalsessions_240114.jpg
2:23
Rashford regaining form at Manchester United
nbc_pl_lowedown_240114.jpg
6:27
Lowe Down: Werner could be ‘damp squib’ for Spurs
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_240114.jpg
4:31
Ten Hag sees growth in Hojlund, Rashford
nbc_pl_update_240114.jpg
22:17
PL Update: Man United share points with Tottenham
nbc_pl_hojlundintv_240114.jpg
2:25
Hojlund disappointed in draw v. Tottenham
nbc_pl_emeryintv_240114.jpg
2:10
Emery: Aston Villa ‘must get stronger’
nbc_pl_angeintv_240114.jpg
4:45
Postecoglou ‘delighted’ with performance v. MU
nbc_pl_vandevenwernerintv_240114.jpg
3:16
Van de Ven, Werner recap Spurs’ draw v. Man United
nbc_pl_mutotanalysis_240114.jpg
5:02
Reacting to after Man United’s 2-2 draw v. Spurs
nbc_pl_mutothl_240114.jpg
11:39
Extended HLs: Man United v. Tottenham Matchweek 21
