Watch Now
Manchester United had 'no structure' v. Tottenham
Ian Wright shares his thoughts and frustrations with Manchester United following their subpar performance in a 2-2 draw against Tottenham.
Up Next
Toney ‘has done enough for Brentford’
Toney 'has done enough for Brentford'
Ian Wright, Darren Bent, and Darren Lewis have a roundtable discussion regarding Ivan Toney's return from suspension and debate over his future with transfer rumors circulating.
De Bruyne ‘easily the best’ midfielder in world
De Bruyne 'easily the best' midfielder in world
Ian Wright explains why Kevin De Bruyne is such a phenomenal talent for Manchester City and details the importance of his vision and ability to pick out any pass.
Everton frustrate Aston Villa in ‘nasty’ clash
Everton frustrate Aston Villa in 'nasty' clash
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Everton's draw against Aston Villa, and discuss where Aston Villa struggled against the Toffees' physicality at Goodison Park.
Man City looking scary with ‘refreshed’ De Bruyne
Man City looking scary with 'refreshed' De Bruyne
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe praise Manchester City's performance against Newcastle, led by Kevin De Bruyne, who reminded the Premier League why his side are the team to beat this season.
Is Fernandes becoming a liability for Chelsea?
Is Fernandes becoming a liability for Chelsea?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Chelsea's win over Fulham and debate over Enzo Fernandes' place in the squad as he continues to underwhelm in the Blues' midfield.
Manchester United looked ‘flat’ against Tottenham
Manchester United looked 'flat' against Tottenham
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Manchester United's 2-2 draw against Tottenham and discuss Erik ten Hag's tactics as the Red Devils put on another lackluster performance.
Man United’s lack of identity evident v. Tottenham
Man United's lack of identity evident v. Tottenham
Matt Holland, Leroy Rosenior, and Tim Sherwood examine Manchester United's struggles against a high-flying Tottenham side despite earing a draw at Old Trafford.
Bobb is a ‘special talent’ at Manchester City
Bobb is a 'special talent' at Manchester City
Robbie Mustoe explains why Oscar Bobb is his underappreciated performer of the week following his game-winning goal for Manchester City against Newcastle at St. James' Park.
Hojbjerg puts on ‘professional performance’
Hojbjerg puts on 'professional performance'
Robbie Earle explains why Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is his underappreciated performer of the week following Tottenham's 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Rashford regaining form at Manchester United
Rashford regaining form at Manchester United
Tim Howard hits the tactics board to analyze Marcus Rashford's performance for Manchester United against Tottenham, and details how Rashford is beginning to show signs of his elite form from last season.
Lowe Down: Werner could be ‘damp squib’ for Spurs
Lowe Down: Werner could be 'damp squib' for Spurs
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Tim Howard's biggest questions from Matchweek 21, including Timo Werner's impact at Tottenham, Newcastle's outlook for the rest of the season, Eddie Howe's future, and more.