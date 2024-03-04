Watch Now
Odegaard: Arsenal in 'absolutely top-class' form
Martin Odegaard joins Paul Burmeister and the chaps to share his thoughts on Arsenal's 6-0 drubbing of Sheffield United and discusses the Gunners' title push.
PL Update: Arsenal outgun Blades in 6-0 rout
Paul Burmeister, Danny Higginbotham, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Arsenal's 6-0 win against Sheffield United and debate over Arsenal's chances to keep this momentum going during the final stretch of the season.
Arteta ‘really happy’ with Arsenal’s win v. Blades
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media following his side's 6-0 victory against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Arsenal were ‘stunning’ in one-sided win v. Blades
Paul Burmeister, Danny Higginbotham, and Robbie Mustoe react to Arsenal's stunning 6-0 victory over Sheffield at Bramall Lane to close out Matchweek 27.
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Arsenal MWK 27
Relive Arsenal's 6-0 rout of Sheffield United, where the Gunners made a statement to the rest of the league as they keep pace with the top of the table.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 27
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 27 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
White powers Arsenal to 6-0 lead against Blades
Arsenal make it 6-0 following Ben White's audacious effort to give the Gunners a six-goal lead against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Rice slots home Arsenal’s fifth v. Blades
Declan Rice gets in on the fun as he nets Arsenal's fifth goal of the first half against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Havertz drills Arsenal 4-0 in front of Blades
The rout is officially on as Kai Havertz makes it 4-0 for Arsenal against Sheffield United in the first half at Bramall Lane.
Martinelli makes it 3-0 for Arsenal v. Blades
Things go from bad to worse for Sheffield United as Gabriel Martinelli gives Arsenal an early 3-0 lead in the first half at Bramall Lane.
Bogle’s own goal doubles Arsenal’s lead v. Blades
Just moments after Martin Odegaard's opening goal, Jayden Bogle turns the ball into his own net to give Arsenal a 2-0 lead early in the first half against Sheffield United.
Odegaard tucks away Arsenal’s opener v. Blades
Martin Odegaard gets the Gunners on the board in the opening minutes of the first half with a simple finish to give Arsenal a 1-0 lead over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.