Top News

Acura%20Grand%20Prix%20of%20Long%20Beach%20-%20Saturday_%20April%2020_%202024_Ref%20Image%20Without%20Watermark_m100353.jpg
Magical start to IndyCar season continues for Felix Rosenqvist
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild
Avalanche forward Jonathan Drouin out with lower-body injury for playoff series against Winnipeg
The Chevron Championship - Round Three
Brooke Henderson storms up Chevron leaderboard before weather suspends play

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arstrossardintv_240420.jpg
Trossard discusses Arsenal’s response v. Wolves
nbc_pl_wolvarshilites_240420.jpg
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Arsenal Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_arsodegaardgoalv2_240420.jpg
Odegaard makes it 2-0 for Arsenal v. Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Odegaard reflects on 'massive win' v. Wolves

April 20, 2024 04:45 PM
Martin Odegaard discusses Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Wolves, explaining how important the tough win was for the Premier League title picture.
Up Next
nbc_pl_arstrossardintv_240420.jpg
1:42
Trossard discusses Arsenal’s response v. Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolvarshilites_240420.jpg
8:37
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Arsenal Matchweek 34
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsodegaardgoalv2_240420.jpg
1:43
Odegaard makes it 2-0 for Arsenal v. Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arstrossardgoal_240420.jpg
1:27
Trossard’s top corner score puts Arsenal up 1-0
Now Playing
nbc_pl_carltonmorrisintv_240420.jpg
2:31
Morris: Luton’s 5-1 loss a ‘learning experience’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lutonbreconvo_240420.jpg
2:56
Analyzing Luton’s ‘shocking’ loss to Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_brelutehl_240420.jpg
12:42
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Brentford Matchweek 34
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shuvburhilites_240420.jpg
11:33
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Burnley MW 34
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lutonfirstgoal_240420.jpg
1:06
Berry gets Luton Town on the board v. Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_brentfordfifthgoal_240420.jpg
1:33
Schade smashes home Brentford’s fifth goal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_burgudmundssongoal_240420.jpg
1:20
Guðmundsson scores seconds after subbing on
Now Playing
nbc_pl_brentfordfourthgoal_240420.jpg
1:37
Lewis-Potter adds on to Brentford’s massive lead
Now Playing