Pochettino on 'emotional' win v. Man United
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino reacts to his side's stunning 4-3 win over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.
Ten Hag: ‘Individual errors’ costly in loss
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reflects on his side's heartbreaking 4-3 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Palmer reacts to Chelsea’s ‘crazy’ win v. Man Utd
Cole Palmer speaks to the media following his hat-trick heroics for Chelsea in a 4-3 win against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.
PL Update: Chelsea stun Man Utd; Liverpool go top
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham recap a chaotic day in the Premier League, where Liverpool took care of Sheffield United before Chelsea came back to defeat to Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 31
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 31 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Palmer’s hat-trick for Chelsea v. Man United
Relive Cole Palmer's hat-trick for Chelsea against Manchester United in a stunning 4-3 victory at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 31.
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Man United Matchweek 31
Relive one of the most dramatic finishes in Premier League history as Cole Palmer seals his hat-trick in the 101st minute to upend Manchester United in Chelsea's 4-3 victory at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea shock Manchester United in chaotic 4-3 win
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham react to Chelsea's unbelievable 4-3 comeback win against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.
Palmer secures Chelsea’s 4-3 win v. Man United
The unthinkable has happened! Cole Palmer completes his hat-trick and becomes a club legend with a 101st-minute winner for Chelsea in a 4-3 win over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.
Palmer’s penalty makes it 3-3 v. Man United
Noni Madueke is brought down inside the box in the 97th minute, and Cole Palmer steps up to the spot for the second time this match to convert the penalty to bring Chelsea level at 3-3 against Manchester United.
Garnacho gives Man United 3-2 lead v. Chelsea
Antony's picture-perfect cross finds the head of Alejandro Garnacho, who nets Manchester United's go-ahead goal against Chelsea in the second half at Stamford Bridge.
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Sheffield United MWK 31
Relive Liverpool's four-goal thriller against Sheffield United, where the Blades nearly spoiled the Reds' title hopes before Jurgen Klopp's side rallied late in the second half to go top of the table in Matchweek 31.