Top News

2023 World Amateur Team Championship
U.S. wins first World Amateur Team Champ. since 2014
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health Cancer Care 200
Homestead Truck results: Carson Hocevar wins, Championship 4 set
FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round
Glover upset over ‘splintered’ U.S. Ryder Cup team room

Top Clips

nbc_nas_dalejr_231021.jpg
‘Heck yeah’ says Dale Jr. after top-five finish
nbc_nas_herbst_231021.jpg
Herbst won’t talk hypotheticals after runner-up
nbc_cfb_minnvsiowa_hillsacked_231021.jpg
Nubin strip sacks Hill to give Gophers the ball

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

McBurnie's penalty puts Blades level v. Man United

October 21, 2023 03:39 PM
Scott McTominay's handball results in a penalty following a VAR check, and Oli McBurnie converts from the penalty spot to put Sheffield United level at 1-1 against Manchester United.
Up Next
nbc_pl_maguireintv_231021.jpg
3:13
Maguire reacts to Sir Bobby Charlton’s death
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shumupostgame_231021.jpg
3:02
Man United ‘nowhere near’ contention despite win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shumuhl_231021.jpg
9:19
Extended HLs: Sheffield Utd v. Man Utd Matchweek 9
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mugoal2_231021.jpg
1:27
Dalot’s golazo gives Man United lead over Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mugoal1v2_231021.jpg
1:12
McTominay volleys Man United in front of Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pepintv_231021.jpg
3:45
Guardiola details significance of win v. Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tunnelsilence_231021.jpg
2:54
Man United, Blades pay respect to Charlton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_heckintenhag_231021.jpg
1:27
Ten Hag, Heckingbottom honor Charlton’s legacy
Now Playing
nbc_pl_riceintv_231021.jpg
2:01
Rice: Arsenal showed ‘character’ against Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chearshl_231021.jpg
10:21
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Arsenal Matchweek 9
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jurgenklopp_231021.jpg
3:47
Klopp reflects on ‘emotional’ Merseyside Derby
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_231021.jpg
1:10
Trossard pulls Arsenal level against Chelsea
Now Playing