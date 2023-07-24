Watch Now
McGinn analyzes Villa's 3-3 draw with Newcastle
John McGinn joins the desk following Newcastle United's 3-3 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League Summer Series.
Howe reflects on Newcastle’s 3-3 draw with Villa
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe shares his key takeaways from his team's 3-3 draw with Aston Villa.
Emery ‘very happy’ with 3-3 draw against Newcastle
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery reacts to his team's 3-3 draw against Newcastle United in the Premier League Summer Series.
Barnes reflects on Newcastle debut against Villa
Harvey Barnes speaks to the media following his Newcastle United debut against Aston Villa in the Premier League Summer Series.
Highlights: Newcastle United 3-3 Aston Villa
Relive the six-goal thriller between Newcastle United and Aston Villa, which capped off a memorable night at the 2023 Premier League Summer Series in Philadelphia.
Wilson: Newcastle showed ‘character’ against Villa
Callum Wilson joins Rebecca Lowe on the pitch to recap Newcastle United's thrilling six-goal draw against Aston Villa.
Villa’s Mings discusses development under Emery
Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings joins the broadcast from the bench and explains how his game continues to develop under Unai Emery.
Wilson taps in Newcastle’s equalizer against Villa
Callum Wilson gets rewarded for continuing his run as he slots home Newcastle United's equalizer against Aston Villa in the Premier League Summer Series.
Buendia scores second as Villa leads Newcastle
Emi Buendia doubles his tally on the night as Aston Villa retakes a one-goal lead over Newcastle United in the Premier League Summer Series.
Isak pulls Newcastle level with Aston Villa
Elliot Anderson's strike gets saved and falls at the feet of Alexander Isak, who scores the equalizer against Aston Villa in the Premier League Summer Series.
Newcastle’s Anderson pulls one back against Villa
Elliot Anderson times his run to perfection to finish off Newcastle United's counter-attack and reduce their deficit against Aston Villa in the Premier League Summer Series.
Buendia doubles Aston Villa’s lead over Newcastle
Emi Buendia gives Aston Villa a two-goal cushion just minutes after Ollie Watkins opened the scoring against Newcastle United in the Premier League Summer Series.