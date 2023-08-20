Watch Now
McGinn makes it 1-0 for Aston Villa v. Everton
John McGinn gets rewarded for his near-post run as he slots home Aston Villa's opening goal against Everton at Villa Park.
Luiz’s penalty puts Villa 2-0 in front of Everton
Following a VAR review, Aston Villa is rewarded a penalty which Douglas Luiz coolly takes care of to give his side a commanding two-goal lead over Everton.
Analyzing Manchester United’s ‘biggest concern’
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe break down Manchester United's lackluster start to the Premier League season and discuss the Red Devils' biggest issues.
PL Update: Manchester City stifle Newcastle United
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps recap an action-packed Saturday in the Premier League, kicking things off with Brighton's dominant performance against Wolves and ending things with City's gritty performance against Newcastle.
Silva: Referee made an ‘error’ in Fulham’s loss
Fulham manager Marco Silva sounds off on the refereeing decisions made in Fulham's loss to Brentford at Craven Cottage.
Guardiola: City were ‘magnificent’ v. Newcastle
Pep Guardiola speaks to the media following Manchester City's 1-0 win over Newcastle United at the Etihad.
Foden: City ‘got a great result’ against Newcastle
Phil Foden joins Rebecca Lowe and the chaps to break down his Man of the Match performance against Newcastle United.
Highlights: Manchester City 1, Newcastle United 0
Julian Alvarez provided the spark in the first half as Manchester City holds on for the win and three points against Newcastle United at the Etihad.
Howe: Newcastle ‘weren’t clinical enough’ v. City
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe explains what went wrong for his side going up against Manchester City at the Etihad.
How Manchester City neutralized Newcastle United
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe break down Manchester City's impressive performance against Newcastle United to pick up back-to-back wins to start the new Premier League season.
Son: Tottenham is ‘very hungry’ under Postecoglou
Tottenham star Heung-Min Son spoke to Joe Prince-Wright after he played his first home match as Tottenham captain in a crucial 2-0 win over Manchester United.
Ten Hag sounds off after Man Utd’s loss to Spurs
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag explains why his side should've had a penalty in the first half against Tottenham and shares what went wrong for United in the loss.