Top News

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - NHK Trophy - Osaka
Ava Ziegler withdraws from figure skating nationals to focus on Four Continents
Athletics - Olympics: Day 8
Jeff Henderson, Olympic long jump champion, transitions to coaching
nbc_simms_tbvdetpreview_240118.jpg
NFL Playoffs Schedule 2023-24: Dates, times, TV networks and playoff picture for Divisional Round and more

Top Clips

nbc_golf_emmitsmithintv_240119.jpg
Smith ‘fell in love’ with the game of golf
nbc_dps_ronjaworskiinterview_240119.jpg
Sirianni’s future with Eagles has been decided
nbc_dps_janeslaterinterview_240119.jpg
Was noise weighing on McCarthy ahead of playoffs?

McIntyre details rise of football fandom in U.S.

January 19, 2024 03:58 PM
Rebecca Lowe catches up with WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre to discuss his Manchester United and Rangers fandom, preview Nashville's upcoming Premier League Fan Fest, and previews this month's Royal Rumble.
nbc_pl_wernereverytouchvmu_240117.jpg
7:50
Every touch by Werner in Spurs debut v. Man United
nbc_pl_kdbeverytouchvnew_240117.jpg
7:15
Every touch by De Bruyne in 3-2 win v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_hojlundeverytouchvtot_240117.jpg
6:12
Every touch by Hojlund in draw against Tottenham
nbc_pl_kellywrightpartc_240116.jpg
12:10
Toney ‘has done enough for Brentford’
nbc_pl_kellywrightpartb_240116.jpg
18:02
Manchester United had ‘no structure’ v. Tottenham
nbc_pl_kellywrightparta_240116.jpg
15:39
De Bruyne ‘easily the best’ midfielder in world
nbc_pl_2robbies_eveavl_240116.jpg
4:02
Everton frustrate Aston Villa in ‘nasty’ clash
MicrosoftTeams-image_(100).png
13:41
Man City looking scary with ‘refreshed’ De Bruyne
nbc_pl_2robbies_cheful_240116.jpg
14:27
Is Fernandes becoming a liability for Chelsea?
nbc_pl_2robbies_mutot_240116.jpg
18:43
Manchester United looked ‘flat’ against Tottenham
nbc_pl_generationxpartc_240115.jpg
11:18
Man United’s lack of identity evident v. Tottenham
nbc_pl_t2r_mustoeua_bobb_240114.jpg
3:12
Bobb is a ‘special talent’ at Manchester City
