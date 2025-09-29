 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Minnesota Twins at Atlanta Braves
Twins fire manager Rocco Baldelli after 70-92 season
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs
Padres at Cubs Wild Card Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, stats
Bobby Petrino
Arkansas turns to Bobby Petrino as interim, clears out defensive staff after Sam Pittman firing

Top Clips

nbc_roto_pickens_250929.jpg
Pickens’ fantasy upside is contingent on Lamb
nbc_roto_jeanty_250929.jpg
‘Want to see more’ from Jeanty after Week 4 surge
nbc_roto_lamar_250929.jpg
Ravens’ fantasy pieces hinge on Lamar’s status

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Keane heads Everton 1-0 in front of West Ham

September 29, 2025 03:48 PM
Everton strike first thanks to Michael Keane's picture-perfect header from a long way out to give the Toffees a 1-0 lead over the Hammers at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

GettyImages-2237710951_copy__625595.jpg
12:10
Chelsea enter ‘massive’ fixture with Liverpool
GettyImages-2237703181_copy.jpg
03:04
Is Nuno the right fit at West Ham?
nbc_pl_earlua_250929.jpg
03:18
Welbeck ‘an absolute diamond’ for Brighton
nbc_pl_2robbiespreview_250929.jpg
01:48
Liverpool ‘too much’ for Chelsea to handle
nbc_pl_mustoeua_250929.jpg
01:47
Palace’s defense was ‘absolutely outstanding’
nbc_pl_update_250928.jpg
11:25
PL Update: Arsenal fight back against Newcastle
nbc_pl_lowedown_250928.jpg
05:27
Lowe Down: Crystal Palace need to extend Glasner
nbc_pl_howeintv_250928.jpg
01:31
Howe: Newcastle gave it everything against Arsenal
nbc_pl_artetaintv_250928.jpg
02:20
Arteta praises Arsenal’s ‘tremendous’ substitutes
nbc_pl_newars_250928.jpg
14:32
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Arsenal Matchweek 6
nbc_pl_sakamerinointv_250928.jpg
02:58
Saka, Merino discuss Arsenal’s ‘unbelievable’ win
nbc_pl_newarspostgame_250928.jpg
05:12
Reactions from Arsenal’s comeback win v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_250928.jpg
01:39
Gabriel’s 96th-minute header gives Arsenal lead
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250928.jpg
59
Merino’s header puts Arsenal level with Newcastle
nbc_pl_newgoal1_250928.jpg
01:41
Woltemade heads in Newcastle’s opener v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_avlful_250928.jpg
12:42
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Fulham Matchweek 6
nbc_pl_avlfulpostgame_250928.jpg
01:52
Villa complete comeback v. Fulham for first win
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_250928.jpg
01:37
Buendia puts Aston Villa 3-1 up over Fulham
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_250928.jpg
01:36
McGinn drills Aston Villa 2-1 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_250928.jpg
01:28
Watkins lobs Leno to bring Villa level with Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_250928.jpg
01:58
Jimenez heads Fulham 1-0 in front of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_garysegment_250928.jpg
06:41
Neville: Man United’s results are ‘unacceptable’
nbc_pl_avlfuldiscussion_250928.jpg
03:13
Aston Villa lack ‘fire and intensity’ under Emery
nbc_pl_plupdatev2_250927.jpeg
15:33
PL Update: Crystal Palace upset Liverpool
nbc_pl_totwolhl_250927.jpg
07:57
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Wolves Matchweek 6
nbc_pl_pereiraintv_250927.jpg
01:25
Pereira: Wolves deserved to win against Spurs
nbc_pl_slotintv_250927.jpg
53
Slot shares his concerns defending set pieces
nbc_pl_glasnerintv_250927.jpg
01:06
Glasner preaches consistency for Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_palhinhaintv_250927.jpg
01:04
Palhinha not satisfied with Spurs’ draw v. Wolves
nbc_pl_totgoal1_250927.jpg
01:16
Palhinha blasts Spurs level in 94th minute

nbc_roto_pickens_250929.jpg
01:25
Pickens’ fantasy upside is contingent on Lamb
nbc_roto_jeanty_250929.jpg
01:24
‘Want to see more’ from Jeanty after Week 4 surge
nbc_roto_lamar_250929.jpg
01:25
Ravens’ fantasy pieces hinge on Lamar’s status
nbc_roto_nabers_250929.jpg
01:35
Fantasy fallout from Nabers’ season-ending injury
nbc_pst_galaliverpool_250929.jpg
11:21
Liverpool face ‘tricky test’ against Galatasaray
nbc_pst_barcapsg_250929.jpg
07:48
Barcelona v. PSG prepared to put on a ‘show’
nbc_pst_chelseabenfica_250929.jpg
09:38
Chelsea welcome Mourinho back to Stamford Bridge
nbc_roto_top5guards_250929.jpg
01:34
Fantasy guards to draft after SGA, Doncic, Edwards
nbc_wnba_feverforcegm5_250929.jpg
14:58
Fever playing with ‘sense of urgency’ against Aces
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250929.jpg
03:28
Bengals have value against ‘shaky’ Broncos offense
nbc_dls_torreintr_250929.jpg
12:18
Torre on new Ballmer - Leonard reporting
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_250929.jpg
06:59
Treat Judkins as a ‘low-end RB1' rest of season
nbc_golf_brandelryderrecap_250929.jpg
13:43
Examining Team USA mistakes in Ryder Cup
nbc_ffhh_jeanty_250929.jpg
03:14
Jeanty in Week 4 was ‘the guy we all drafted’
nbc_ffhh_packerscowboys_250929.jpg
08:26
Prescott-Pickens connection leads to monster night
nbc_dps_geraldmccoyinterview_250929.jpg
15:08
McCoy: ‘Can’t crown’ NFL teams too early in season
nbc_dls_barkovinj_250929.jpg
05:26
Ramifications of ‘devastating’ Barkov injury
nbc_ffhh_puka_250929.jpg
02:36
Berry: If we drafted today, Nacua is No. 1 player
nbc_ffhh_ravenschiefs_250929.jpg
03:41
Mahomes, Worthy resurge for Chiefs in Week 4
nbc_ffhh_commandersfalcons_250929.jpg
04:24
Is Deebo a ‘must-start’ with McLaurin sidelined?
nbc_ffhh_eaglesbuccaneers_250929.jpg
06:27
Barkley’s efficiency causing fall from ‘elite’ RB1
nbc_ffhh_week4injuries_250929.jpg
01:11
Nabers’ torn ACL leads Week 4 injuries to monitor
nbc_ffhh_chargersgiants_250929.jpg
07:45
Dart’s debut ‘not a fluke’ with top-12 QB upside
nbc_golf_rydercupfans_250929.jpg
08:13
Should 2033 PGA Champ. be moved from Bethpage?
nbc_dps_neuheiselintr_250929.jpg
08:31
Alabama fans have ‘renewed hope’ after Georgia win
oly_xx_fireandicepromov3_250929.jpg
45
Stolz, Powell bring the heat before Milan Cortina
nbc_bte_titanscardinals_250929.jpg
01:38
Do not trust Murray with large spread vs. Titans
dart_3.jpg
01:38
Expect Giants to be run heavy without Nabers
nbc_bte_raiderscolts_250929.jpg
01:41
How to attack Colts’ offensive props vs. Raiders
v2nbc_bte_texans_ravens_250929.jpg
02:19
‘Ravens team is decimated’ as they host the Texans