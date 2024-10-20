 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW Ladies Championship 2024 - Final Round
2024 BMW Ladies Championship prize money: What Hannah Green and the field earned
BMW Ladies Championship 2024 - Final Round
Hannah Green wins third LPGA title of season at BMW Ladies Championship
New York Jets v Minnesota Vikings
What NFL games are on today: Week 7 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_pl_peppostgameintv_241020.jpg
Guardiola pleased with Man City’s grit v. Wolves
nbc_pl_stonespostgameintv_241020.jpg
Stones praises Wolves’ performance v. Man City
nbc_pl_wolvmchl_241020.jpg
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Man City Matchweek 8

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW Ladies Championship 2024 - Final Round
2024 BMW Ladies Championship prize money: What Hannah Green and the field earned
BMW Ladies Championship 2024 - Final Round
Hannah Green wins third LPGA title of season at BMW Ladies Championship
New York Jets v Minnesota Vikings
What NFL games are on today: Week 7 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_pl_peppostgameintv_241020.jpg
Guardiola pleased with Man City’s grit v. Wolves
nbc_pl_stonespostgameintv_241020.jpg
Stones praises Wolves’ performance v. Man City
nbc_pl_wolvmchl_241020.jpg
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Man City Matchweek 8

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Salah's penalty puts Liverpool in front of Chelsea

October 20, 2024 12:06 PM
Levi Colwill brings down Curtis Jones inside the box, allowing Mohamed Salah to step up to the spot and slot home Liverpool's opener against Chelsea at Anfield.
Up Next
nbc_pl_peppostgameintv_241020.jpg
2:36
Guardiola pleased with Man City’s grit v. Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_stonespostgameintv_241020.jpg
1:33
Stones praises Wolves’ performance v. Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolvmchl_241020.jpg
12:23
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Man City Matchweek 8
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolvmcpostgamereax_241020.jpg
2:43
Stones saves the day for Man City against Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcgoalstones_241020.jpg
3:44
Stones’ 95th-minute goal wins it for Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcgoalgvardiol_241020.jpg
1:18
Gvardiol’s golazo brings Man City level v. Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_supportershield_241020.jpg
1:15
Beshay family balances Liverpool, Man City fandom
Now Playing
nbc_pl_colepalmerdiscuss_241019.jpg
3:03
Does Palmer have Ballon d’Or potential at Chelsea?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livvchediscuss_241020_(1).jpg
3:21
Arsenal had ‘a really bad day’ against Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolvesgoallarsen_241019.jpg
1:16
Strand Larsen tucks away Wolves’ opener v. City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mancitydiscuss_241020.jpg
6:36
Will Guardiola leave Man City at end of season?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ipsevev4_241019.jpg
12:03
Extended HLs: Ipswich Town v. Everton Matchweek 8
Now Playing