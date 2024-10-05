Watch Now
Collins heads Brentford in front of Wolves
Brentford score early again! Nathan Collins marches forward and finds some space inside the Wolves box before heading in the Bees' opener at the Gtech.
Mbeumo’s penalty gives Brentford lead v. Wolves
Following a VAR review, Brentford is awarded a penalty where Bryan Mbeumo nets the Bees' go-ahead goal against Wolves at the Gtech.
Buonanotte powers Leicester City in front
Facundo Buonanotte puts the ball on his left foot and unleashes a vicious strike into the roof of the net to give Leicester City the early advantage over Bournemouth at the King Power Stadium.
Delap drills Ipswich Town level against West Ham
Liam Delap turns and scores his fourth goal of the season with a powerful effort from distance to make it 1-1 for the Tractor Boys against the Hammers at London Stadium.
Cunha puts Wolves level against Brentford
Matheus Cunha's first-time strike finds the back of the net to silence the Gtech and gets Wolves back on level terms against Brentford.
Antonio blasts West Ham in front of Ipswich Town
The Hammers are off to a flying start as Michail Antonio tucks away West Ham's opener against Ipswich Town early in the first half at London Stadium.
Liverpool pass tricky test against Crystal Palace
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Gary Neville react to Liverpool getting the job done against Crystal Palace in a 1-0 victory at Selhurst Park.
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Liverpool MWK 7
Liverpool create an early four-point gap at the top of the table thanks to Diogo Jota's first-half goal that proved to be enough for the Reds to secure three points against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Jota slots home Liverpool’s opener v. Palace
Liverpool are off and running thanks to Diogo Jota's tap-in from close range to give the Reds an early 1-0 lead over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
ICYMI: Justin’s screamer puts Leicester City level
Relive James Justin's outstanding volley for Leicester City against Arsenal at the Emirates in Matchweek 6.
Assessing Palmer’s rise to stardom at Chelsea
Matt Holland, Owen Hargreaves, and Leroy Rosenior take a closer look at Cole Palmer's statistical excellence since joining Chelsea from Manchester City.
How Tottenham ran riot against Manchester United
Matt Holland and Owen Hargreaves analyze how Spurs were able to have so much success against a Manchester United side that struggled to maintain possession and control for 90 minutes.