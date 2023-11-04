Watch Now
Newcastle take 'a step in the right direction'
Peter Drury and Stephen Warnock join Rebecca Lowe to share their key takeaways from Newcastle's thrilling win over Arsenal at St. James' Park.
PL Update: Newcastle outmuscle Arsenal
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap a chaotic Saturday in the Premier League, where Newcastle outlasted Arsenal, Man United salvaged three points against Fulham, and Brentford upset West Ham.
Ten Hag happy with response from players v. Fulham
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag shares his major takeaway from his side's narrow 1-0 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Arteta: VAR is a ‘disgrace, it’s embarrassing’
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta goes scorched Earth on VAR's officiating in Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Newcastle United at St James' Park.
Howe explains significance of win over Arsenal
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe shares his takeaways from his side's controversial 1-0 win over Arsenal at St. James' Park.
Analyzing Newcastle’s controversial win v. Arsenal
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts on Newcastle's win over Arsenal, and break down each controversial moment that occurred throughout the match.
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Arsenal Matchweek 11
Watch full match highlights from Newcastle United's battle with Arsenal, where the Magpies were able to outlast the Gunners in a scrappy showdown at St. James' Park.
Gordon gives Newcastle 1-0 lead v. Arsenal
Following a lengthy VAR review, Anthony Gordon's scrappy goal is given as Newcastle United takes a 1-0 lead against Arsenal in the second half at St. James' Park.
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Wolves MWK 11
Look back on Sheffield United's dramatic win over Wolves, thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Oliver Norwood at Bramall Lane.
Bellegarde puts Wolves level against Blades
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde turns, shoots, and finds the top corner of the Sheffield United goal to put Wolves level at 1-1 at Bramall Lane.
Extended HLs: Man City v. Bournemouth Matchweek 11
Relive Manchester City's 6-1 win over Bournemouth, where Jeremy Doku stole the show at the Etihad in Matchweek 11.
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Crystal Palace MWK 11
Crystal Palace made the most of their trip to Turf Moor, defeating Burnley 2-0 to secure a crucial three points in Matchweek 11.